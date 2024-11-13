Viettel Launches the World's First O-RAN 5G Network Utilizing Qualcomm Chipset Platforms

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At "5G Open RAN Connect" conference, Viettel announced the commercial launch of its Open RAN (O-RAN) 5G Network, featuring key equipment developed in-house. This marks the world's first O-RAN 5G network utilizing Qualcomm Technologies' 5G RAN platforms. Viettel is deploying over 300 sites across various Vietnamese provinces in early 2025, with the potential for thousands more as part of nationwide and international expansion plans in 2025 and beyond. This milestone positions Viettel as a leading advocate in the O-RAN community and marks it as one of the largest carriers to launch a commercial O-RAN network.

Initial gNodeBs deployed in Hanoi and Ha Nam provinces have demonstrated strong performance, showcasing the benefits of O-RAN technology. Key performance indicators, including download and upload speeds, coverage, capacity, and power consumption, are comparable to traditional networks while significantly reducing infrastructure costs. Qualcomm's advanced chipset platform, combined with Viettel's expertise in network optimization and deployment, has achieved numerous groundbreaking accomplishments.

With this 5G Open RAN commercialization, Viettel completes its end-to-end 5G product suite, covering everything from core networks to RAN elements. This solution addresses both public and private network demands, offering operators a high-quality, Open RAN-compliant 5G network and fostering a sustainable vendor ecosystem. The Massive MIMO Distributed Units and Radio Units of this commercial network are fully compliant with Open RAN standards, as defined by the O-RAN Alliance.

"Viettel's 5G Open RAN solutions have achieved commercial-grade maturity after an intensive development process and rigorous testing", said Nguyen Vu Ha, CEO of Viettel High Tech. Qualcomm Technologies has been a pivotal partner in our journey toward 5G commercialization, making substantial contributions that accelerate our network deployment in Vietnam. "I believe this partnership will help both parties reduce the product development cycle by several years. This collaboration also aims to deliver high-quality, cost-effective 5G solutions for international markets and to build a sustainable ecosystem".

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Viettel on the launch of the first commercial O-RAN network utilizing Qualcomm's cutting-edge 5G RAN solutions," said Durga Malladi, SVP & GM, Technology Planning & Edge Solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This milestone underscores our commitment to driving innovation in the telecommunications industry and enabling operators to deliver enhanced 5G experience. By leveraging our advanced technology, Viettel's O-RAN Radio Units, Distributed Units as well as RAN management with Qualcomm Edgewise are empowering greater network flexibility, efficiency, and performance, ultimately transforming the way people connect and communicate."

Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA, said: "With its fully disaggregated, software-based architecture, Open RAN presents a transformative opportunity for the mobile industry to accelerate network innovation, enhance competition, and enable sustainable infrastructure deployment. As one of the first operators to deploy Open RAN at scale, Viettel is setting a strong example for the industry, not just in Asia Pacific but for the world as a whole. This is testament to Viettel and Qualcomm's innovative leadership in accelerating the future of connectivity."

