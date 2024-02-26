BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the opening ceremony of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024), Viettel Group officially announced its 5G chipset and Vi An – AI Human to the global technology community.

These are 2 out of the 17 products representing Viettel's technological ecosystem showcased at MWC Barcelona 2024, the world's largest annual and most influential connectivity event. This marks the 7th time Viettel has participated in the conference as the only technology representative from Vietnam.

Viettel Unveils 5G Chipset and Human AI to the Global Technology Community

Aligned with the event's theme, Future First, Viettel's products are grouped into 4 categories: network infrastructure, cloud computing infrastructure, digital platforms and future technologies. These products were showcased in a two-tiered space themed S-Nation, which 'S' signifies Smart, Sustainable and the 'S' shape representing Vietnam.

At MWC 2024, Viettel announced the 5G DFE chip developed entirely by Viettel in-house semiconductor engineers. Viettel's 5G DFE chip boasts a computing capability of 1 trillion operations per second, meeting the 3GPP's standard for 5G and comparable to the top 10 semiconductor companies' 5G DFE chips worldwide. Additionally, Viettel presented an automated network optimization system that enhances operational efficiency, reduces energy consumption and automatically resolves issues for both 5G and 4G networks. This system is currently being comprehensively deployed and optimized in Vietnam and 10 other countries where Viettel has invested.

The cloud computing infrastructure product group includes Viettel Cloud, providing data storage/processing infrastructure, application development platforms and software as services for organizations and enterprises. This indigenous eco-system plays a pivotal role in safeguarding digital sovereignty, establishing data storage/ processing infrastructure for Vietnamese individuals and businesses in Vietnam.

Under the digital application/service group, Viettel showcased AI applications for customer interaction, financial services and entertainment. AI Human - Vi An, the first human AI of Vietnam, introduces a novel user interface of artificial intelligence. At MWC, Vi An engages with customers in a friendly and natural manner.

Furthermore, Viettel's Digital Financial Platform (VDFP) supports the development of digital financial applications with features such as offline payments, extending digital finance to areas with limited fixed and mobile network connectivity.

The group of products changing how humans utilize technology in the future includes Digital Twin, creating virtual spaces based on AI, IoT and remote sensing data, aimed at optimizing urban operations.

"In attending this conference, we are ready to strategically collaborate with global technology corporations and transfer technology to partners to jointly create the best quality products to serve customers. That is the difference Viettel brings to this global-scale technology event," said Mr. Nguyen Dinh Chien, Deputy CEO of Viettel, who is in charge of Viettel's booth at MWC 2024.

The Mobile World Congress MWC 2024 takes place from February 26 to February 29 in Barcelona. Visit us February 26-29 in Barcelona in Hall 4, E30.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347446/MWC_2.jpg