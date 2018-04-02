Vietwater: Connecting the industry over the last decade

This year marks the event's 10th anniversary, as it has grown steadfastly over the years. "During the last decade of Vietwater, we are proud to have created an event for Vietnam that provides technologies and services for municipalities and industries," said Eliane Van Doorn, Director of International Business Development, UBM Asia. "The event has consistently offered to buyers in Vietnam the latest international trends influencing the water industry. This year, even as we continue organising this water-centric trade event, we have embarked on a programme to expand the technology and service exhibition profile, complimenting the existing scope with solid waste management and pollution/environmental technologies. These are sectors that are concurrently expanding with the water supply sector."

Vietwater aspires to deliver environmental and technological solutions for air, water and ground over the longer term, positioning itself as the point of convergence for users and service providers for Vietnam and beyond.

With a population of 92 million and still growing, with one of the highest rates of industrialisation and urbanisation in the world, and with an impressive 6% GDP average growth over the past few years, Vietnam offers investors and technology suppliers an incredible breadth of business opportunities – from industrial and environmental solutions, to municipal management to infrastructure development. Vietnam generates 69,000 tons of solid waste daily with industrial wastewater-related rubbish amounting to 3 million cubic metres daily, according to Vietnam's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. Opportunities abound.

The 10th edition of Vietwater is supported by numerous industry stakeholders and associations. The event expects to gather 500 participating companies from over 40 countries come November this year, and is projected to attract 15,000 trade visitors from Vietnam and the region. It is the fastest growing water technology trade event in the fastest developing nation in Asia.

Mr. Katsuhide Motojima, General Director, Kobelco Eco-Solutions Co., Ltd, one of Vietwater 2018's exhibitors shared, "I think the 10th edition of Vietwater with its expansion to include the environmental sector is a positive development that supports the country's sustainable targets. As an integrated entity operating in the general environment sector, we believe that Vietwater 2018 allows us to not only highlight our solutions for water and the environment, but also connect us with our potential industry partners and customers."

Based on last year's Vietwater 2017 onsite survey, 95% of the exhibitors were satisfied with the quality of visitors, 81% were able to generate sales leads during the show and 90% successfully raised brand awareness. Hence, don't miss the chance to showcase your technologies and solutions at Vietwater where you can reach your target industry segments.

To learn more about Vietwater, please visit www.vietwater.com.

