View Boston Unveils 'Summer Reimagined': Seasonal Exhibit and Event Series Atop the Prudential Tower

Designed by TYGER Productions, Summer Reimagined blends bold colors, interactive design moments, floral meadows, and dramatic ceiling treatments to create two impactful experiences that make for an iconic photo moment and backdrop for any event. The installation debuts as Boston prepares for a historic summer and serves as the ultimate vantage point for both locals and visitors in town for FIFA World Cup matches, Sail Boston, and the city's 250th anniversary celebrations.

"View Boston is a location unlike any other–it is a dream canvas in the clouds," said Ty Kuppig, founder of TYGER Productions. "The modern space is so dramatic on its own, but also the perfect blank slate to create an incredible, jaw-dropping summer experience floating above the city."

"With a record-breaking surge of tourism expected this summer, we wanted to provide an elevated escape," said Mackenzie Finn, director of marketing at View Boston. "Summer Reimagined brings the beauty and magic of the outdoors to the 52nd floor, allowing guests to soak in the energy of the season in a beautifully designed, weather-proof space. From our Golden Hour cocktails to our nightlife events, we're inviting the world to see the best of Boston from the best perspective."

The experience also features a signature cocktail bar on the 52nd floor, extending Stratus rooftop bar into a unique summer cocktail lounge. Guests can enjoy a seasonal selection of beverages, including Golden Hour Glow, Cloud Blossom Spritz, Sky Garden, and Limoncello Spritz. The cocktail lounge will be open from 6–9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Guests can also enjoy a full list of summer cocktails and beverages at Stratus rooftop bar, which is now open daily from 3–10 p.m. for the summer months.

Summer Reimagined will feature a slate of programming and new experiences throughout the season:

Grand Opening Celebration (Saturday, June 6, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.): Features a live DJ and daytime coffee and croissant bar. View Boston will welcome the first 100 guests dressed in floral attire into the experience for free.

– Features a live DJ and daytime coffee and croissant bar. View Boston will welcome the first 100 guests dressed in floral attire into the experience for free. Golden Hour Series (Thursday - Saturday, June 11 - Sept. 4, 6 – 9 p.m.): A sunset-driven social experience featuring a signature cocktail bar, an extension of Stratus rooftop bar located on the 51st floor.

– A sunset-driven social experience featuring a signature cocktail bar, an extension of Stratus rooftop bar located on the 51st floor. Big Night Entertainment Group Nightlife Events (Select Thursdays and Every Saturday, June 6 - Sept. 5): Big Night Entertainment Group and View Boston are joining forces to elevate Boston's Back Bay nightlife scene. Every Saturday night and select Thursdays, the open-air roof deck will transform into a sky-high music venue featuring Big Night Entertainment Group's renowned DJs, an energetic atmosphere, and the most spectacular nightlife views in the city. Join us for the first event on June 6th at 8 p.m. featuring DJ Costa. Stay tuned for more information on tickets.

Big Night Entertainment Group and View Boston are joining forces to elevate Boston's Back Bay nightlife scene. Every Saturday night and select Thursdays, the open-air roof deck will transform into a sky-high music venue featuring Big Night Entertainment Group's renowned DJs, an energetic atmosphere, and the most spectacular nightlife views in the city.

Summer, Reimagined is the second seasonal experience for the attraction, following its popular Winter Oasis. The experience runs through Sept. 7, 2026. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit viewboston.com/summer-reimagined.

About View Boston

View Boston is the city's preeminent observation deck experience, offering unrivaled 360-degree views of Boston's breathtaking skyline from the top three floors of the iconic Prudential Tower in the heart of Back Bay. This 59,000-square-foot destination features indoor and outdoor panoramic views, an open-air roof deck, a rooftop bar, and state-of-the-art immersive experiential exhibits — all within Prudential Center, Boston's landmark destination for dining, retail, arts, and culture.

Honored with multiple awards — including blooloop's World's Best Observation Deck Experiences, Forbes Top 10 Boston Attractions, and Muse Awards 2024 Gold and Platinum winner — View Boston continues to set the standard for exceptional observation experiences. Whether discovering famed landmarks and hidden gems or meeting friends for a sunset cocktail, View Boston is at the top of the list of things to do in Boston for locals and visitors alike.

For more information, please visit viewboston.com or follow View Boston on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Eva Wasko

SVP, Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE View Boston