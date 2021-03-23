View Spring Come Alive at It's Showtime: Spring 2021

"We are excited to welcome visitors back to experience spring at the Garden after everyone had to stay home last year," said Fred Spicer, the Garden's executive vice president and director. "Spring is truly a spectacular time to walk around our 385-acres and see what's blooming each day throughout the season."

Visitors will be able to take a break from staring at a screen and view a selection of spring superstar blooms, including a lawn filled with crocuses at Evening Island in April, sunny daffodils and vibrant tulips throughout the grounds from late April through May, and a cathedral of hundreds of fragrant flowering crabapples at the Lakeside Gardens starting in early May.

The Garden is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. now until April 1, and beginning April 1, will remain open until 7 p.m., giving visitors more time to fall in love with spring again. All visitors—including Garden members—must preregister for timed entry. Visit https://www.chicagobotanic.org/spring for more information and for updates on spring's superstars.

An image gallery is available for media download here.

About Chicago Botanic Garden

The Chicago Botanic Garden, one of the treasures of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, is a 385-acre living plant museum featuring 27 distinct gardens and four natural areas. With events, programs and activities for all ages, the Garden is open year-round. Admission is free; select event fees apply; parking fees apply. Located at 1000 Lake Cook Road in Glencoe, IL, the Garden is smoke free. Opened to the public in 1972, the Garden is managed by the Chicago Horticultural Society, accredited by the American Association of Museums and a member of the American Public Gardens Association (APGA).

SOURCE Chicago Botanic Garden

Related Links

http://www.chicagobotanic.org

