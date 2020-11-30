View, the leader in Smart Windows, to Merge with CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

MILPITAS, Calif. and NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- View, Inc. ("View"), a Silicon Valley-based smart window company, and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: CFII) ("CF II"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. The combined company will be called View, Inc. and will be publicly listed on the NASDAQ market following the close of the transaction.

View is the market leader in next-generation smart windows that use artificial intelligence and machine learning which will tint the glass to optimize natural light while controlling heat and glare to enhance mental and physical well-being for occupants, creating smart connected buildings which reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

View serves diverse real estate segments including corporate office, airports, multifamily, education, and healthcare. Strong secular tailwinds of climate change, human health and smart buildings are driving demand for View's smart windows. Environmental, social and governance initiatives and growing government regulations require buildings to retrofit and become energy efficient and net-zero-energy dwellings.

Following the closing of the transaction, View Chairman and CEO, Dr. Rao Mulpuri, and CFO, Vidul Prakash, will continue to lead View, supported by a deep and talented management team with substantial experience scaling high-growth businesses.

Dr. Mulpuri stated, "Climate change and human health are two of the most important challenges and opportunities of our time, and View is well-positioned to use technology to drive change across the real estate industry. View has created groundbreaking products, covered by over 1,000 patents and built state of the art manufacturing operations in the United States. As we become a public company and continue on our growth strategy, we are very excited to partner with Howard Lutnick and the team at Newmark, which will enable us to leverage their deep commercial real estate expertise."

Howard Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, and Chairman of Newmark Group, stated, "View's smart windows are a gamechanger that will revolutionize the real estate experience. Buildings will no longer need blinds and shades, which will enhance the experience of building occupants, substantially reduce energy usage, and improve space utilization. We are excited to be working with Rao and the team at View to not only help deliver the capital needed to further build out View's capacity, but also leverage our real estate platforms to create awareness, scale and drive change across the real estate industry."

Transaction Details

The Board of Directors of each of View and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II have unanimously approved the transaction. The transaction will require the approval of the stockholders of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and View, and is subject to other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Assuming no redemptions by CF II stockholders, the transaction is expected to deliver up to $800 million of gross proceeds including the contribution of up to $500 million of cash held in CFII's trust account from its initial public offering. The transaction is further supported by a $300 million private investment in public equity ("PIPE") at $10.00 per share.

All cash remaining in CF II at the closing after paying off transaction expenses and CF II liabilities is expected to be used to retire debt and to add cash to View's balance sheet for working capital, growth capex and other general corporate purposes.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to View. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as legal advisor to View.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as financial and capital markets advisor to CF II. Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP are acting as legal advisors to CF II.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as placement agents for the PIPE financing.

Investor video and management presentation will be made available at https://view.com/investor-relations. The management presentation and a transcript of the investor video will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K, and available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

About View

View is a technology company creating smart and connected buildings to improve people's health and wellness, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption. View is also the market leader in smart windows that let in natural light and views and enhance mental and physical well-being by reducing headaches, eyestrain and drowsiness. Every View installation includes a 'smart building platform' that consists of power, network and communication infrastructure. For more information, please visit: view.com

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF II's efforts to identify a prospective target business are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region, but CF II intends to focus on industries where its management team and founders have experience, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology and software industries. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick.

About Cantor Fitzgerald

CF II is sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 70 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of the 24 primary dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For more information, please visit: www.cantor.com.

