NAPLES, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 26 Degrees Software (26DS) is proud to announce that ViewAQC 2022 is now used by 7 of the 14 ENR 2021 Top 500 Design Firms. They include Jacobs, AECOM, Tetra Tech, HDR, Parsons, Black & Veatch, and Gensler. ViewAQC has been updated and is now available for BIM projects using Revit 2022 and previous versions. As a Revit application providing management of live view references across multi-model Revit projects, ViewAQC's unique functionality is critical to coordinating large BIM project document sets to cross-reference views between multiple Revit models. No duplication of Revit views or sheets is required. As quoted by most ViewAQC users…

ViewAQC™ 2022 Used by 7 OF 14 ENR 2021 Top 500 Design Firms

"VIEWAQC IS HOW REVIT SHOULD WORK FOR MANAGING VIEW REFERENCES ACROSS A MULTI-MODEL PROJECT"

Click here to read more about ViewAQC's 45-day ROI - Return on Investment.

Editor's notes

26 Degrees Software LLC ( www.26degreessoftware.com ) provides comprehensive, project-centric and experience-based BIM software & application services to the global architecture, engineering, construction and operation (AEC&O) market. ViewAQC™ is a QAQC application designed for referencing and coordinating views across multiple models of a Revit® project. It manages and references views from any model into any other model. ViewAQC ships for use with Revit 2020, 2021 & 2022 using any office network environment and any Autodesk cloud environment including BIM360, Collaboration for Revit (C4R), and Revit Server. ViewAQC can be used with any Revit 2D, 2.5D, 3D view types along with drafting & detailing views.

Call today for a live (videoconference) demonstration at your convenience. For more information from 26 Degrees Software contact Cyril Verley by phone: +1 617-719-7474 or by email: [email protected]

SOURCE 26 Degrees Software