ViewAQC™ Available for Revit 2023

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 26 Degrees Software (26DS) is proud to announce ViewAQC is available for Revit 2023. Currently, ViewAQC is used by 7 of the top 16 ENR 2022 Top 500 Design Firms including: Jacobs, AECOM, Tetra Tech, HDR, Parsons, Black & Veatch, and Gensler.

As a Revit application providing management of live view references across multi-model Revit projects, ViewAQC usage has grown 35% in the past 6 months for existing and new clients. ViewAQC has been and is currently used on multi-model projects using Autodesk's™ Revit Server™, Collaboration for Revit™ (C4R)™, BIM 360™ / BIM Collaboration Pro™ and the Autodesk Construction Cloud™.

ViewAQC's unique functionality is critical to coordinating large BIM project document sets to cross-reference views between multiple Revit models. No duplication of Revit views or sheets is required. As quoted by most ViewAQC users…

"VIEWAQC IS HOW REVIT SHOULD WORK FOR MANAGING VIEW REFERENCES ACROSS A MULTI-MODEL PROJECT"

26 Degrees Software LLC ( www.26degreessoftware.com ) provides comprehensive, project-centric and experience-based BIM software & application services to the global architecture, engineering, construction and operation (AEC&O) market. ViewAQC™ is a QAQC application designed for referencing and coordinating views across multiple models of a Revit® project. It manages and references views from any model into any other model. ViewAQC ships for use with Revit 2021, 2022 & 2023 using any office network environment and any Autodesk cloud environment including BIM360, Collaboration for Revit (C4R), and Revit Server. ViewAQC can be used with any Revit 2D, 2.5D, 3D view types along with drafting & detailing views.

Call today for a live (videoconference) demonstration at your convenience. For more information from 26 Degrees Software contact Cyril Verley by phone: +1 617-719-7474 or by email: [email protected].

