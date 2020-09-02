ViewAQC™ Manages Multi-Model Live References for Tens of Millions of Square Feet of Projects Worldwide. Now Available for Revit® 2021.

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 26 Degrees Software is proud to announce the release of ViewAQC™ for Revit 2021. ViewAQC is a QAQC application designed for referencing and coordinating sheet views from any Revit model into any other Revit model. To date, ViewAQC has been used on tens of millions of square feet (millions of square meters) of multi-model, multi-building BIM projects worldwide, managing and referencing sheet views across models. These views include any drafting or detailing views, 2D or 2.5D plan, section, elevation model views and any 3D model isometric or perspective views. Thus, a reference to a "typical condition" from Model A can be placed into Model B, Model C, Model D and will automatically update as changes occur in Model A's sheet views. ViewAQC configures project models and cloud configurations with one-touch functionality reducing the time for the download, installation and configuration process of new versions and/or builds.

ViewAQC works in Revit 2019, 2020 & 2021 using any office network environment and with any Autodesk cloud environment such as BIM360 (formerly Collaboration for Revit, or C4R), and Revit Server. ViewAQC also includes a "flexible usage" license format, allowing management of all firm-wide projects from a single license. Out-of-the-box Revit does not have the ability to create references to views from another model. ViewAQC offers this unique functionality, critical to coordinating a large project's document set by enabling multi-trade project teams to cross-reference views between multiple models.

More recent firms that have discovered and use ViewAQC include:

DAR Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Gruen & Associates Jacobs KPF Parsons PGAL



ViewAQC Return on Investment

Revit does not allow the referencing of "typical" sheet views from one model into another. The industry-suggested workflow requires each user working on any multi-model project, to understand how to create "duplicate views & duplicate sheets" per model in order to place "typical project" references. These references are not linked between models and thus all coordination of these references must be done manually. To read more: CLICK HERE.

