ViewAQC™ Now Available for Revit® 2020

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 26 Degrees Software is proud to announce the release of ViewAQC™ for Revit 2020. ViewAQC is a QAQC application designed for referencing and coordinating Revit sheet views of a multi-model, multi-building Revit project. It manages and references sheet views from any Revit model into any other Revit model. A Revit 2D, 2.5D or 3D sheet view can be placed into Model #01, and a detail callout, section, elevation, or text note reference can be placed into Revit models #02, #03 or #103. The links are "live" and automatically update without a Revit "Save to Central."

ViewAQC works in Revit 2018, 2019 & Revit 2020 using any office new work environment and with any Autodesk cloud environment such as "BIM 360" (formerly known as "Collaboration for Revit" or "C4R") and "Revit Server." ViewAQC also includes a "usage" license format, allowing firms to manage all projects firmwide using a single license. Firms currently using ViewAQC on projects include:

Cannon Design / Perkins & Will / Gensler / AECOM / CCR Architecture & Interiors / Chick-Fil-A / Cohen Carnaggio Reynolds / Diamond Schmitt Architects / Edwards+Hotchkiss Architects / FAST+EPP Architects / Haskell / HDR / HFA / HKS / HMFH / IBI Group / JNE Consulting / Joiner Architects / KCCT / Mayse & Associates / Michael Baker International / NBBJ / Renzo Piano Architects / Shop Architects / SMRT Inc. / SOM / Vertical Arts

Here are some quotes from current ViewAQC users:

Christine Cavataio | CHUM Senior Project Manager & Senior Vice President | Cannon Design explains:

"Our project team of 150+ Revit users working on 41 Revit models in 10 Cannon offices around the world needed a tool to reference common details from model to model. ViewAQC™ provided a QAQC workflow that leveraged the management of sheet view callouts across a 6,000 sheet, Phase 1 architectural package set. We did not have the time nor the resources to manage Revit callouts by "duplicating" views within each model. ViewAQC™ was and remains a brilliant solution for managing multi-model callouts in Revit and the reason it's being used firmwide at Cannon."

Helen Gorina | LEED Green Associate & Regional Digital Practice Manager | Perkins+Will explains:

ViewAQC™ works well with distributed teams in multiple offices, making collaboration much easier….

To read more, click here: https://26degreessoftware.com/viewaqc-now-available-for-revit-2020

