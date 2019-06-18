Viewbix, A Leading Israeli Video Analytics And Technology Company Will Be Spanning The Globe This Summer To Discuss The Latest Breakthroughs In Interactive Video Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Israel's most innovative video technology companies, Viewbix, is pleased to announce its been selected to attend a number of this summer's prestigious high-tech conferences worldwide. From Israel to Nice, to Mexico City, and NYC, Viewbix will join the industry's brightest and most sought-after thought leaders and speakers to discuss the latest breakthroughs in interactive video-streaming technology and innovation. www.viewbix.com

Co-founded by seasoned tech entrepreneurs Jonathan Stefansky and Hillel Scheinfeld, Viewbix is an interactive video platform and actionable analytics suite that enable companies to drive meaningful insights and ROI from their on-demand and live videos. Stefansky and Scheinfeld will join the Israeli Export Institute in collaboration with the Foreign Trade Administration, at 'Future Sports' events in Tel Aviv, Mexico City, and NYC this summer, as well as Cannes Lions International's annual five-day festival, which attracts the world's brightest leaders and speakers in the world of business and marketing. Events include:



JUNE 3-6: JUNE 24-25: Future Sports Tel Aviv Future Sports Mexico City https://www.futuresportisrael.co.il https://www.futuresportisrael.co.il



JUNE 16-20: JUNE 26-27: Cannes Lions International Future Sports NYC https://www.canneslions.com Hashtag Sports and B2B Meetings

"We are delighted to join other thought leaders from around the globe as one of the select Israeli technology companies attending this exciting lineup of events," said Stefansky. "We look forward to sharing information with experts in the sports and marketing fields, as well as network and build mutually beneficial relationships with leaders in the world of technology and innovation."

To schedule an in-person interview at Cannes Lions International Festival (Israeli Hub, Palais II), Future Sports Mexico City or Future Sports NYC, please contact Lynn Aronberg directly at 305-401-9343 or via email at lynn@lynnaronberg.com. Digital press kits, marketing materials, interactive video content, high-resolution images, and additional information are available upon request.

ABOUT VIEWBIX: Based in Israel and New York, Viewbix is a video analytics and technology company that helps companies understand what messages are resonating with their video viewers and how to leverage that data to drive improved business performance. www.viewbix.com

