Viewers Have Additional Opportunities To Watch Award-Winning Documentary "Trust Me" On Public Television

Directed by Oscar-nominated Roko Belic, film shows need for media literacy and solutions for more resilience, trust and the preservation of democracy globally



LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The timely new "Trust Me," film exposes problems caused by society's lack of media literacy and offers solutions. Public television stations across the country continue to address how mis- and disinformation are affecting society by scheduling premiers and repeats of "Trust Me" to reach 84% market coverage in the U.S. this year.

"Trust Me" has won four "best documentary" awards at U.S. film festivals and been honored at many others. "Trust Me" is a documentary that explores manipulation and misinformation at the intersection of human nature and information technology. It explains how that drives a need for media literacy. Expert interviews point the way toward a positive future. http://www.trustmedocumentary.com/

The film brings awareness of the need for media literacy to combat polarization, threats to democracy, medical misinformation, and mental illness. It features compelling stories from around the world where media illiteracy led to crises. One story unveils a behind-the-curtain look at how Russian hackers are creating and feeding dissention in the U.S. Interviews from world-renowned experts explain why humanity is drawn to manipulation from sensational and negative news, and how commercial media often capitalize on our biases. A link to the trailer is here.

"The large number of thought leaders and professional associations who have heartily endorsed 'Trust Me' sends a clear message that this timely film, about a challenge that is crucial to our overall health, is worthwhile viewing," said Joe Phelps, Executive Producer, "Trust Me."

The film has been featured at national and global conferences including: the U.S. State Department's World Media Literacy Symposium, the National Association of Media Literacy Educators, UNESCO, MediaLiteracyNow, American Library Association, and the National Council of Teachers of English. Winner of four "best documentary" film festival awards, it premiered January 7, on PBS stations and the WORLD channel. Due to its timeliness and the critical subject matter, stations are continuing to schedule repeats. (Check local listings for dates and times.) The film is also streaming from TrustMeDocumentary.com.

"It's essential that we understand how people learn about current affairs, and how to enhance their knowledge about the present and hope for the future. 'Trust Me' is a vivid, engaging, and penetrating portrait of these vital issues," said Steven Pinker, renowned psychologist at Harvard University.

"Trust Me" is an incredibly important film at an incredibly important time. You will want to see this." - Michelle Ciulla-Lipkin, Executive Director – National Association for Media Literacy Education (NAMLE)

For information on "Trust Me," contact Rosemary Smith, Impact Producer at 989.370.2777. Or visit www.trustmedocumentary.com for more information about educational licensing or private screenings.

About Getting Better Foundation (GBF):

The mission is to "build trust through the truth about the positive progress of humanity." The Foundation primarily supports media literacy education and has produced "Trust Me" to raise awareness of the challenge. Properly armed with media literacy, people can avoid online manipulation, empowering them to rise to the best versions of themselves.

For information, visit www.gettingbetterfoundation.org or contact Managing Director, [email protected] Or: [email protected]

Media Contact

Rosemary Smith

989.370.2777

[email protected]

SOURCE Getting Better Foundation