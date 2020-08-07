Viewgol Appoints Chief Revenue Officer to Support New Phase of Growth

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewgol, a national leader in data and analytics technology and services with deep expertise in healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM), announced today the appointment of Reid Storch as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Storch's appointment comes as Viewgol seeks to transform and position the company for a significant growth trajectory in customer acquisition and business operations.

Mr. Storch will lead all revenue-related functions and will be responsible for Viewgol's go-to-market strategy. "We are starting the decade strong and I am thrilled to have Reid joining our executive team to help Viewgol capitalize on the emerging opportunities in our industry," said Doug Huffman, Chief Executive Officer at Viewgol. "He is joining us at a very important time as we prepare to drive the next phase of growth with our expanding portfolio of solutions. We believe Reid's thirty years of experience in successfully leading and growing technology-based businesses is a strong fit to advance our efforts going forward."

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Storch served as a direct contributor and executive leader at notable industry stalwarts such as Oracle, McKesson and NextGen Healthcare as well as emerging organizations drchrono and Modernizing Medicine. Mr. Storch brings core knowledge in RCM, EHR, Practice Management, Patient Engagement & Access, Compliance, Operations and Financial & Strategic Management.

"I am excited to join Viewgol at a key juncture in the company's evolution," said Mr. Storch. "Our opportunity to leverage Viewgol's analytics as a service solution to predict and prevent lost revenue and provide timely insights on how to fully adjudicate patient encounters comes at a time when patients are struggling to pay their bills and physician-based organizations are doing their best to maintain financial health while serving the communities they support. Creating RCM Heroes every day is a very compelling proposition."

About Viewgol

Viewgol is a turnkey diagnostic and analytics platform combined with decades of hands-on experience in revenue cycle management. Our dual expertise in data science and the healthcare revenue cycle allows for much deeper insights into billing systems and equips us to holistically improve financial outcomes for medical practices. Viewgol ensures that our clients billing systems and data are working for them, rather than against them.

