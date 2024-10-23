ViewLift Powers 'Altitude+' Streaming All Local Avalanche and Nuggets Games

Altitude+ Streaming Service Available in 9-State Region Beginning Tomorrow October 24. Post this

Streaming availability represents the latest additional distribution for Avalanche and Nuggets fans, the goal of KSE's President of Team and Media Operations, Kevin Demoff when he took the reins of the RSN seven months ago. Altitude+ adds another key viewing alternative, complementing existing distribution partners DirecTV, Charter's Spectrum TV and Fubo, and the 20-game packages available through TEGNA's 9NEWS (KUSA-TV) and My20 (KTVD-TV).

"When I joined KSE last March, I said the most important thing we can do with Altitude Sports is give it a fresh perspective so that our fans can see our amazing teams and the generational players we are fortunate to have here in Denver," said Kevin Demoff, KSE President of Team and Media Operations. "Thanks to the leadership and support of Stan and Josh, our team was able to develop this unique model giving our fans an opportunity to watch all Nuggets and Avs games in a variety of ways. I want to thank all of our distribution partners for working with us to come up with a creative solution to get Altitude Sports to our fans."

Altitude+ will be priced at $19.95 per month, and include more than 65 games for each of the Avalanche and Nuggets. In the coming weeks, the app will roll out on a range of TV platforms, and be available as a TV Everywhere service at no additional cost for those who subscribe to pay TV packages including Altitude Sports.

"We have moved very fast to put these options together for fans," noted Steve Smith, President of KSE Media Ventures. "Altitude+ required a streaming platform that could deliver an excellent direct-to-consumer service for multiple teams in record time – and we knew that ViewLift had an unmatched ability to deliver all of that, and work in harmony with our other distributors. They've made a complex process easy, and their strategic knowledge will continue to benefit our growth for years to come."

"Denver joins Washington D.C. and Chicago as markets where we have created direct-to-consumer streaming services for multiple teams that also control their own linear network," said ViewLift's CEO Rick Allen. "Our work for leagues and teams solves an additional level of complexity and opportunity in these high-visibility situations. We are grateful to the Kroenke organization for selecting us to expand the reach of these two iconic franchises and their network so dramatically."

About ViewLift:

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering sports leagues and clubs, entertainment companies, broadcasters, and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices, including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced real-time analytics. ViewLift's clientele includes the NHL; the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics; the Vegas Golden Knights; Florida Panthers; LIV Golf; NBC Universal; TEGNA; My Outdoor TV (MOTV) and others. For more information, visit www.viewlift.com.

Media contacts: ViewLift

Mahesh Kumar [email protected]

SOURCE ViewLift