ViewLift powers newly-relaunched National Hockey League TV apps to enhance fans' at-home experience

29 Nov, 2023

  • "NHL" now available on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV and Roku
  • Enables fans to customize user experience through unique UI, allowing them to choose favorite teams in order to tailor the homepage content feeds
  • Offers on-demand choice of dynamic highlights, condensed games, features, news, and other curated content

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hockey League and sports streaming powerhouse ViewLift have relaunched NHL, free apps available across a range of device platforms that allow hockey fans to create a customized feed of the latest highlights, condensed games, features, and other content. The new, upgraded apps can be downloaded via Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, each with a unique native User Interface (UI) developed by ViewLift to enable fans to select their favorite teams so they can access related video content on the app's homepage.

On top of the customized team feeds, the apps showcase League-wide content, including general highlights from all games, must-watch moments, top goals, saves and plays, and "Weird NHL" – humorous and quirky features.

"The redesigned NHL app gives fans easy and engaging destinations to catch all the latest highlights and recaps of their home teams and the League overall," said Nili Doft, NHL Senior Vice President, Digital Media. "ViewLift's expertise in sports streaming is ensuring that we can curate and present compelling content to our fans."

"The NHL has taken hockey's speed and athleticism to elevated levels, and these new-look NHL apps on major large-screen devices bring the action to fans around the world," noted Rick Allen, ViewLift's Chief Executive Officer. "With must-see hockey content, this is a real treat for sports fans as we head into the holidays."

About ViewLift
ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering sports leagues and clubs, entertainment companies, local TV broadcasters, and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices, including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced real-time analytics. Visit www.viewlift.com.

Media contacts:
Platform for ViewLift:  David Bramley, Hugh Filman and Azhar Uddin
[email protected]  +44 (0)7711 239 062

SOURCE ViewLift

