ViewLift Welcomes Two Industry Titans to its Board: John Rose and Steve Byrd

ViewLift

22 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewLift, the sports and entertainment technology leader in end-to-end streaming and OTT solutions, is excited to announce two new strategic additions to its Board, John Rose and Steve Byrd. The two join an impressive roster of board members, led by chairman Ted Leonsis, founder of Monumental Sports and Entertainment.

"I'm delighted to announce that Steve and John are joining our board," said Rick Allen, ViewLift's CEO and Board member. "Successful teams are built from talented people with individual strengths and a common commitment to make the impossible an everyday occurrence. Through my previous experience of working with John and Steve, I know that they have the right skills and experience that will help drive ViewLift forward."

John Rose brings over 30 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry. Rose's strategic advisory efforts are focused on collaborating with a diverse range of technology, media, and telecommunications companies on strategy, growth, and M&A opportunities to address the disruptions and related uncertainties arising from new online content, distribution pathways, devices, consumer behaviors, and new business models. Currently, Rose is Managing Director and Senior Partner in Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) New York Office.  Rose is the former leader of BCG's Global Media practice, US State and Local Public Sector, founder of BCG's private equity practice, and a BCG Fellow focused on data/analytics. Prior to joining BCG in 2004, he served as Executive Vice President at EMI Group, overseeing development of EMI's digital music business and responsible for strategy, corporate development, industry and government affairs, and global asset management.

"I have long admired ViewLift's growing presence in the market and how the organization is run. At a time where entertainment and sports entities are actively pursuing the pivot to direct to consumer streaming, it fills me with great enthusiasm to have joined the board. ViewLift has substantial global growth prospects, and I look forward to helping it deliver on this promise," said Rose.

Steve Byrd is a senior executive with decades of extensive experience in the sports industry. He previously served as Head of Global Strategic Partnerships at Sportradar, leading its global partnerships team managing rights deals with sports rights holders. Byrd previously served as co-chief operating officer at STATS, where he played a pivotal role in its growth, managing key relationships with leagues, federations, broadcasters, brands, and technology firms for almost two decades. Byrd is executive-in-residence at his alma mater, The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"I've had the privilege to work with Ted Leonsis and Rick Allen in the past, and admired their leadership and visionary thinking," said Steve Byrd. "Before joining the board I talked to friends at a number of ViewLift customers, all of which were extremely happy with what ViewLift has to offer and how they serve their needs. This client feedback plus the opportunity to be on a board chaired by Ted and to work closely with ViewLift's management made the decision easy. I'm really looking forward to using my experience to help ViewLift continue to delight sports fans, leagues and teams."

About ViewLift
ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering sports leagues and clubs, entertainment companies, local TV broadcasters, and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices, including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced real-time analytics. Visit www.viewlift.com.

