ViewMind announces developer agreement with HP to help revolutionise the diagnosis and treatment of cognitive disorders

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical device, digital health and artificial intelligence company ViewMind, today announces a new development agreement with HP Inc [HPQ]. ViewMind will use HP's new Reverb G2 Omnicept VR Headset as part of ViewMind's medical device solution to diagnose and monitor cognitive disorders. By collaborating with HP, ViewMind can rapidly expand, scale and secure global distribution for its award-winning breakthrough technology.

ViewMind has pioneered an affordable, reliable and accessible digital biomarker for cognitive health and will draw on biosensors within the HP Reverb G2 Omnicept VR Headset to track eye movements of patients in response to visual stimulus delivered through the headset. The biometric data recorded is sent to ViewMind's AI trained algorithms, which enable the screening, diagnosis and monitoring of cognitive disorders.

Alzheimer's disease pathology commences around 20 years before symptoms. By the time a medical diagnosis occurs, a lot of irreversible damage has occurred. It is therefore imperative to be able to predict accurately who will convert to Alzheimer's and who will not convert when mild symptoms are first observed. Another area of importance is treatment impact and the ability to measure outcomes and to even screen at the very start of the disease when lifestyle changes and new drug treatments could have the greatest impact on an individual's cognitive health longevity.

Mark Edwards, CEO ViewMind Inc, "ViewMind are delighted to be collaborating with HP to access the latest innovative HP technologies such as the new HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition VR Headset and to ensure ViewMind's award-winning solution can be accessed across global markets."

"ViewMind's technology applies to a range of neurocognitive conditions, an exceptional and unique value proposition. The company is well-poised for massive commercialization success, guaranteeing top-class customer satisfaction and value," Ojaswi Rana, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Jay Fraser, Head of XR Developer Relations, "ViewMind choosing the HP Omnicept SDK to tackle some of the major challenges in cognitive health diagnosis highlights HP's commitment to solutions that can make a significant global and societal impact in digital health."

ViewMind Inc provides a suite of novel digital biomarker for neurocognitive disorder diagnostics using Artificial Intelligence. ViewMind's Digital Biomarker's are reliable, non-invasive, affordable, accessible, and work on individuals independent of culture. To follow ViewMind on LinkedIn, click here.

