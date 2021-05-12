ViewMind Inc Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical device, digital health and artificial intelligence company ViewMind, today announces that Mark Edwards has been appointed CEO. Mark has been involved with ViewMind since 2019 in the role of Chairman and Co-founder, and will take on his new position with immediate effect.

The appointment comes as ViewMind moves to rapidly expand and scale with its award-winning breakthrough technology. ViewMind has pioneered an affordable, reliable and accessible digital biomarker for cognitive health. ViewMind's digital biomarkers are able to diagnose, monitor and screen for Alzheimer's up to 20 years before symptoms. This empowers individuals to make changes to their lifestyle (e.g. FINGERS protocol), that could alter the disease progression and enable pharmaceutical companies to identify subjects in the very early stages of the disease who would be most responsive to new drug treatments – a previously elusive cohort.

ViewMind has also developed digital biomarkers for other neurocognitive diseases including Parkinson's Disease (PD), multiple sclerosis (MS) and Long COVID, to quantify the neurocognitive impact of these diseases that could lead to improved monitoring, treatment and patient outcomes.

Mark Edwards, CEO, ViewMind Inc, "I'm excited to be leading ViewMind and working with a fantastic team to help pioneer vital advancements in cognitive health diagnostics. According to the WHO, the number of individuals with Alzheimer's will double every 20 years representing one of the most significant global health challenges, which cost $1 trillion a year in care cost in 2018 and is expected to increase to $2 trillion a year by 2030. By developing an affordable, reliable, non-invasive and accessible breakthrough digital biomarker, ViewMind can help doctors diagnose a patient's future cognitive health, empowering them to take control and appropriate actions."

Nicolas Tognalli, Managing Partner of CITES, an early lead investor in ViewMind, "Mark has over 25 years of international business experience building market leading technology businesses and we're excited to see him take ViewMind on the next stage of its journey and global expansion. We are confident that Mark's background and experience in AI and innovative technologies will help ViewMind continue to help revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of cognitive diseases."

As an entrepreneur and veteran of the technology industry with 25 years of international CEO and board experience, Mark has led technology businesses at the forefront of AI, software and hardware development. He has helped grow businesses at various stages from start-up to $250M revenue divisions of public companies including; Hewlett Packard [HPQ, HPE], Microsoft [MSFT], Mformation Inc (acquired by Nokia [NOK]), Psion Computers PLC, Spring Group PLC (Acquired by Adecco [AHEXY]), Oculi Inc, Symbian PLC (Acquired by Nokia [NOK]) and TrackWithEase Inc. and he has co-founded 7 technology companies.

Mark holds a 1st Class Bachelor's Degree in Electronic and Computing Engineering from the University of Birmingham, UK.

