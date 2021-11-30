ViewMyID Health Announces Beta Launch of Innovative Medical ID Platform

FISHERS, Ind., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewMyID Health, LLC today announced that its multilingual, ADA, and WCAG compliant health data management platform would launch a beta version of its newly developed medical ID platform this week. ViewMyID Health can automatically integrate users' electronic health records, with their consent, into their personal ViewMyID Health account, providing users with complete control of all their health information in one centralized location.

In an emergency, your life can rest in the hands of others. That's why your ViewMyID Health works together with our 24/7 live emergency response service; so first responders have the whole story about treating you when seconds count. We can also notify your emergency contacts and speak for you when no one else can. In addition, ViewMyID is the only medical alert company in the world to offer access to board-certified doctors and counselors to assist you. ViewMyID also connects to your clinically validated online health record, accessible anytime, anywhere, through our emergency response service. At ViewMyID, we're dedicated to helping our members feel safe, knowing they're protected for lifes unthinkable moments. We genuinely care about people and are passionate about supporting our members' wellbeing. So we're always working to bring them the best products and services to meet their health needs.

ViewMyID Health provides a unique medical ID platform that securely links to each client's customized medical profile and medical ID. In an emergency, it is essential first responders or loved ones have immediate access to patient records, such as medications, past medical history, allergies, and emergency contacts. This platform is the first of its kind to incorporate telemedicine, counseling, medication reminders, and 24/7 emergency call center monitoring for patients and medical professionals.

Currently, this platform is in the beta launch phase and offers free accounts to patients, medical professionals, and non-profit organizations. This functionality also provides researchers and foundations access to de-identified clinically validated information with a user's permission, providing them with a comprehensive view of a patient's health and contributing to the advancement of treatment and cures.

"With major interoperability challenges still facing the U.S. healthcare system, centralizing all of a patient's health data is of crucial importance now more than ever. ViewMyID Health is the first of its kind to bring telemedicine, patient monitoring, and vital health data together all to one convenient space," said Larry Jones, CEO and founder of ViewMyID Health. "Additionally, it provides an opportunity for researchers to compare EMR information with observations from patients or family caregivers."

The unique ability to view personal data, as inputted by the patient, integrated with electronic medical records, empowers the patient by displaying a complete and accurate record. In addition, the patient engagement tool's new capabilities allow users to search for their doctor, pharmacy, or lab portal and connect health records – only those they choose – with their personal ViewMyID Health account.

ViewMyID Health will first release the beta version in the United States to learn the best way to enter information into a user's profile before expanding worldwide. The centralized platform makes information manageable, shareable, portable, and translatable, helping users maintain and track their health. The tool also provides research foundations and pharmaceutical companies with de-identified patient data, with user consent, providing insight into a patient's needs.

Developed by seasoned developers with a passion for facilitating medical record-keeping, ViewMyID Health provides a user-friendly space for patients and doctors to track vital medical records efficiently. With clinically validated data, foundations and companies will fill the information gaps for a complete picture of patient's health needs. Access to this vital information allows providers to give patients more accurate and timely care during an emergency.

About ViewMyID Health

ViewMyID Health, LLC builds secure, innovative information tools to help people manage their health data – including wellness, illnesses, injuries, and chronic health conditions. The ViewMyID Health mission is to make it easy for everyone to access, own, and control their health information to support better health care and attain better health for themselves, their loved ones, and their communities. ViewMyID Health provides a platform for organizations to engage patients, collect up-to-date data and build communities. ViewMyID Health complies with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) to ensure data protection for its users' information.

SOURCE ViewMyID Health, LLC