Vieworks' TDI Line Scan Camera Awarded World Class Product of Korea

ANYANG, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a leading provider of medical and industrial imaging solutions, announced that its hybrid TDI (Time Delayed Integration) line scan camera VT Series has been officially recognized as a World Class Product of Korea by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources (MOTIR) and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in 2025.

VT Series

The VT Series was previously designated as a next-generation World Class Product of Korea in December 2020, marking its excellence in the global market. This year's upgrade to World Class Product of Korea status reaffirms Vieworks' technological leadership and is expected to further accelerate its export growth.

The World Class Product of Korea certification, granted by MOTIR and supervised by KOTRA, recognizes outstanding products that represent Korea's export competitiveness. To qualify, a product must rank within the top five in the global market and hold at least a 5% market share in a segment exceeding USD 50 million in global market size.

The VT Series is an advanced industrial camera primarily used in flat panel display and semiconductor inspection systems to detect defects in inspection targets. It delivers high-speed imaging performance of up to 550 kHz line rate with a maximum resolution of 23k. Its proprietary hybrid TDI sensor, developed solely by Vieworks, combines the advantages of CCD (Charge Coupled Device) and CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) technologies—offering both superior image quality and exceptional signal transmission speed. Since developing the hybrid TDI sensor through a government-supported project in 2011, Vieworks has successfully entered a global market previously dominated by a few leading manufacturers, achieving true technological independence.

Following its earlier designation as a next-generation World Class Product of Korea, Vieworks has focused on expanding the global reach of the VT Series and on advancing R&D efforts in line with emerging trends in machine vision inspection. The company actively participates in global machine vision and automation exhibitions in Germany, the United States, and China, engaging with local partners and customers to refine its product roadmap. Today, Vieworks serves customers in over 30 countries across six continents, supported by a strong global sales network.

Building on the success of the VT Series, Vieworks has also introduced a lineup of next-generation models, including the VT Sense Series, optimized for low-light inspection environments, and a dual imaging TDI camera capable of capturing images in two different lighting conditions simultaneously. In addition, Vieworks is developing fully integrated imaging solutions that combine its industrial cameras with lenses and lighting systems, targeting high-value inspection markets such as HBM semiconductors and OLED displays.

TDI technology remains a cornerstone of Vieworks' imaging innovation, enabling high-speed and high-resolution image acquisition that has become essential for achieving precision in industrial machine vision inspection.

A Vieworks spokesperson stated, "The VT Series being elevated to World Class Product of Korea demonstrates the global recognition of Vieworks' technological excellence and reliability in industrial imaging solutions. We will continue leading innovation in the global machine vision market through our high-speed and high-resolution imaging technologies."

Founded in 1999, Vieworks develops and supplies digital X-ray detectors and high-resolution industrial cameras, recently expanding into digital pathology slide scanners in the biomedical imaging sector.

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Vieworks is a leading provider of machine vision technologies, offering a comprehensive range of industrial cameras, lenses, and vision system accessories. Committed to innovation and excellence, Vieworks is your trusted partner in delivering machine vision solutions. For more information, please visit vision.vieworks.com

