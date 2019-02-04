Vieworks to Showcase the Dental Detector Lineup at the IDS 2019 for the First Time

At the show, Vieworks introduces VIVIX-D Series, TFT flat panel detectors for Dental Radiography. Based on the novel technology from Vieworks, VIVIX-D Series is a perfect solution for All-in-one Dental CBCT and One-shot Cephalometry System. Dentists can enhance the workflow in their daily practice through Vieworks' solution to provide high-quality patient care. In addition, Vieworks' network all around the world offers the immediate customer service on time.

"With great reputation that we have in medical x-ray imaging, we sold several hundred units last year. It is a remarkable accomplishment even in the first year we entered this market." Jinwoo Nam, senior sales account manager, explains about VIVIX-D Series' successful launch in dental application. "We will take this as an opportunity to understand the trends of the market and secure new customers around the world."

VIVIX-D Series for Dental Radiography

Available in two sizes ( 6"x6" and 10"x12")

and 10"x12") Supreme image quality without compromising the speed

High frame rate and fast transmission using 2-port Gigabit Ethernet

Larger FOV(Field of View) to show clear definition of the dental anatomy

Reliable image acquisition and transfer powered by Safe™

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from medical x-ray imaging to industrial x-ray inspection, Vieworks offers the most advanced flat panel detectors and software as a solution to the world. Vieworks creates new standards in imaging industry by providing professionals the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit www.vieworks.com

