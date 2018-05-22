Viewpath secures $2.3M in seed funding to meet increasing demand for intelligent project and resource management solutions

"With today's funding announcement, Viewpath now has the resources to rapidly accelerate its product development, marketing and sales efforts globally," said Steck. "This investment signals confidence in Viewpath's ability to usher in a new era of predictive project management and capacity planning solutions as SMB and enterprise customers alike require intelligent and scalable solutions both at the office and in the field."

Viewpath enables organizations to build and deploy comprehensive project plans spanning days, weeks, months or years, perform sensitivity analysis against program variables and appropriately assign available and qualified resources to ensure projects are completed on-time and on-budget. In addition, Viewpath is fully integrated within both ServiceMax's Work Order and Salesforce's CRM solutions, allowing Fortune 1000 companies across a number of industries to access and update their project and resource plans directly without ever leaving these platforms.

In addition, the mobile-ready nature of Viewpath's cloud-based solution also ensures that field service technicians and other remote team members always have access and are able to update project status and other field level information in real-time across any device.

"Major companies are using Viewpath to make sense of the increasing complexity and volume of their projects and resources. With Viewpath, these companies can proactively identify issues and take action to positively impact their bottom lines," said Anthony Bontrager of WestRiver Group and newly appointed Chairman. "We're excited to be partnering with Natalie and the rest of the Viewpath team as they continue to win and delight customers around the world."

Viewpath provides robust cloud-based project management solutions for the enterprise. Organizations around the world use Viewpath due to its intuitive design, powerful project management functionality and unmatched scalability. Viewpath is integrated with leading CRM and enterprise platform providers such as Salesforce and Servicemax making deployments within these environments simple and cost effective. For more information, visit: http://www.viewpath.com

