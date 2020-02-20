Viewpoint Neighborhood Kitchen at Sycuan Unveils New Champagne Brunch Menu

The new menu features innovative brunch items like Prime Time Hash, Blue Crab Omelet, Red Velvet Waffles, Crab Cake Benny, Strawberry Short Pancakes, Chicken and Waffles, Banana Fosters French Toast and several other mouthwatering creations. Plus, a variety of delicious classic breakfast items can be found all over the menu including Biscuits and Gravy, Belgium Waffles, Build Your Own Omelets and several different egg plates and pancake combos.

If guests are craving more of a lunchtime item, the new Viewpoint menu offers several choices including a savory Prime Rib Dip, Kobe Burger, Asiago Turkey Club, California Pear Salad, Red Caesar, Prawns and Pasta and more.

Additionally, the new drink menu features a mix of cocktails from a Bellini that is made up of fresh mango, frosé, watermelon and wild berry to Mary's Brunch which is habanero-infused vodka and Bloody Mary mix garnished with bacon, shrimp, pepperoncini, green beans, olives and celery.

For more information about Viewpoint Neighborhood Kitchen's new Champagne Brunch Menu visit www.sycuan.com/restaurants/viewpoint-neighborhood-kitchen.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 36 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

