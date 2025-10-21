Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid and Envu Explore New Approaches to Mosquito Control and Public Health

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewers of Public Television are invited to learn about innovative approaches to public health in a new segment of "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid." This program, in partnership with Envu, will explore how targeted pest control strategies are being developed to combat mosquito-borne diseases and promote community well-being.

The upcoming segment of "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" will introduce Public Television audiences to a new way of thinking about mosquito control. The segment, set to film later this year, will present information about how mosquitoes, a global public health concern due to their role in transmitting diseases like West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis, can be managed with nature-inspired technologies. The program will highlight the In2Care Mosquito Station, a new, eco-friendly method that works with a mosquito's own behavior to control populations. This approach, which uses an electrostatic principle to apply control agents, offers a more localized and targeted method than widespread spraying, which may be beneficial for homeowners and government abatement districts.

"Partnering with 'Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid' gives us an opportunity to educate the public about the growing need for new mosquito control strategies," said Tiffany Fremder, chief marketing officer, Envu. "Mosquito control isn't just about stopping bites—it's about saving lives. With the In2care Mosquito Station, we're helping communities fight diseases with eco-friendly solutions that reduce impact on pollinators and the environment."

This educational journey will illustrate the unique ways that nature's principles can be applied to complex problems. It will explain how a mosquito, after visiting a control station, becomes a carrier for the agents, unknowingly spreading them to other hidden breeding sites. This self-spreading mechanism helps to reduce mosquito populations in areas that are hard to reach, addressing a critical challenge in traditional pest management. The program will also provide an overview of the key ideas that contributed to the development of this solution, drawing a parallel between how pollen adheres to a bee's body and how the In2Care Mosquito Station transfers its agents to mosquitoes.

The segment will present a balanced view, exploring the increasing cases of mosquito-borne illnesses and the public health costs associated with them. It will also provide information on why a targeted approach is a key trend in the pest control industry, highlighting that the method and dose of active ingredients matter significantly for effective and responsible control. By focusing on precision delivery and sustainable methods, the program will present how solutions are being developed to manage health issues while also being mindful of the environment. The episode is geared towards a broad audience, from concerned homeowners to public health officials, providing valuable information on an often-overlooked aspect of community wellness. This exploration will demonstrate how scientific curiosity and a deeper understanding of nature's processes can lead to more effective and sustainable ways to protect our communities.

For more information about the In2Care Mosquito Station and Envu, visit us.envu.com.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid: "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" is a Public Television program that offers viewers an inside look at the stories behind innovative companies and their contributions to various sectors. Hosted by the acclaimed actor Dennis Quaid, the program provides insightful and engaging content designed to inform and inspire a wide audience. Learn more at: www.viewpointproject.com

About Envu:

Envu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of over 250 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs more than 1,000 people, operates in 100 countries, and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com .

