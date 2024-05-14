Viewpointe and Mitek announce partnership to strengthen check fraud detection

New partnership targets rising check fraud in the banking industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewpointe®, a leading managed content services provider for highly regulated enterprises, today announced a new partnership with Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK), a global leader in mobile deposit and fraud prevention. This strategic partnership will play a key role in combatting fraud for financial institutions.

This initiative will allow mutual customers an easier and quicker integration to enhance their fraud detection capabilities to start fighting check fraud faster.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, check fraud has increased by 385% since 2020. Moreover, a recent Propeller Insights survey indicates that check fraud is expected to reach $24 billion in losses by the end of this year.

"This partnership with Mitek marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to help safeguard the financial industry and consumers from the escalating threats of check fraud," said Susan Blackburn, Chief Commercial Officer at Viewpointe. "By leveraging Mitek's cutting-edge technologies, we are not only responding to the trends we are seeing but actively helping to shape a safer future for financial transactions."

Mitek's Check Fraud Defender is a cloud-hosted consortium that uses patented imaging science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to quickly analyze data, to help reduce losses associated with check fraud.

"We are excited to partner with Viewpointe to offer our check fraud detection technology," stated Kerry Cantley, VP of Digital Banking Strategy at Mitek. "Together, we can take a proactive approach to combating check fraud across financial institutions. By combining Viewpointe's content and compliance expertise with Mitek's robust Check Fraud Defender consortium, we're delivering an innovative solution, setting new standards in fraud prevention across banking."

Through this partnership, Viewpointe is significantly aiding its customers in their ongoing efforts to combat fraud and keep consumers safe online.

About Viewpointe

Viewpointe specializes in managed content and data services designed specifically for highly regulated, large-volume enterprises. Renowned for its expertise in handling vast amounts of sensitive content and data, Viewpointe enables the world's leading financial institutions to concentrate on their core mission—delivering exceptional service to their clients. Established in 2000, Viewpointe has become a trusted partner for the top financial services companies in the U.S. Recognized consistently in the prestigious IDC FinTech 100 for the past 17 years, Viewpointe stands out as a leader in financial technology and services. For more information, visit viewpointe.com.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek's advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,900 of the world's largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at miteksystems.com.

