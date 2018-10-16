ViewRay Announces Conference Call and Webcast of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results to be Held After Market on November 8, 2018

CLEVELAND, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today details relating to the release of its third quarter 2018 financial results, which will take place after the market close on Thursday, November 8, 2018.

ViewRay will hold a conference call on Thursday November 8, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results. The dial-in numbers are (844) 277-1426 for domestic callers and (336) 525-7129 for international callers. The conference ID number is 6190699. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of ViewRay's corporate website at www.viewray.com.

After the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will remain available online on the investor relations page of ViewRay's corporate website, www.viewray.com, for 14 days following the call. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 15, 2018. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use the conference ID number 6190699.

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology helping to transform radiation therapy, resulting in improved treatment outcomes that benefit both patients and health care systems around the world. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purposely built to deliver high-precision radiation without unnecessary beam distortion, and consequently, help to mitigate skin toxicity and other safety concerns that may otherwise arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

