ViewRay Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Total revenue of $102.2 million primarily from 16 revenue units including one upgrade, compared to 2021 revenue of approximately $70.1 million , primarily from ten revenue units.

primarily from 16 revenue units including one upgrade, compared to 2021 revenue of approximately , primarily from ten revenue units. Received a total of 32 orders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , totaling $191.0 million , compared to 28 total orders totaling $158.9 million in 2021.

, totaling , compared to 28 total orders totaling in 2021. Total backlog increased to approximately $380.2 million as of December 31, 2022 , compared to approximately $313.4 million as of December 31, 2021 .

as of , compared to approximately as of . Cash and cash equivalents was approximately $142.5 million as of December 31, 2022 . Cash usage in 2022 was $91.2 million excluding the term loan net proceeds from the November debt restructuring.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenue for the fourth quarter 2022 was approximately $34.7 million , primarily from five revenue units, compared to approximately $20.4 million , primarily from three revenue units, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

, primarily from five revenue units, compared to approximately , primarily from three revenue units, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Received nine new orders for MRIdian systems totaling approximately $56.4 million , compared to seven new orders totaling approximately $40.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"Our innovation and clinical pipelines, along with increased market awareness efforts, are driving therapy adoption," said Scott Drake, President and CEO. "Over 29,000 patients have been treated to date, it's clear that when patients know highly-effective, short-course, virtually side-effect-free therapy is available, they will demand it and travel for it. We focus on our mission of "Treating and proving what others can't" which position us to drive revenue growth, gross margin expansion, and expense leverage again in 2023."

Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $34.7 million compared to $20.4 million for the same period last year. Total revenue for the full year 2022 was $102.2 million compared to $70.1 million for the full year 2021.

Total cost of revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $30.3 million compared to $20.6 million for the same period last year. Total cost of revenue was $92.2 million for the full year 2022 compared to $69.8 million for the full year 2021.

Total gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $4.4 million, compared to a gross loss of $0.2 million for the same period last year. Total gross profit for the full year 2022 was $10.0 million compared to gross profit of $0.3 million for the full year 2021.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $30.4 million, compared to $29.0 million for the same period last year. Total operating expenses for the full year 2022 were $117.2 million compared to $104.0 million for the full year 2021.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $27.8 million, or $(0.15) per share, compared to $27.1 million, or $(0.16) per share, for the same period last year. Net loss for the full year 2022 was $107.3 million, or $(0.59) per share, compared to $110.0 million, or $(0.67) per share, for the full year 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was a loss of $18.4 million, compared to a loss of $24.1 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 was a loss of $78.2 million compared to a loss of $73.7 million for the full year 2021. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (defined as net income before net interest expense, depreciation, and amortization), adjusted for impairment of assets, non-cash equity-based compensation, non-cash changes in warrant liability valuations, and non-recurring costs. Refer to the schedule below for a reconciliation of GAAP net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.

ViewRay had total cash and cash equivalents of $142.5 million at December 31, 2022.

Financial Guidance

For the full year 2023, ViewRay anticipates total revenue will increase 25% to 40% and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(70 million) to $(80 million). Our definition of adjusted EBITDA is set forth above. Refer to the schedule below for a reconciliation of GAAP net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call and Webcast

ViewRay will hold a conference call to discuss results on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. The dial-in number is (888) 396-8049 and the confirmation number is 47314692. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of ViewRay's corporate website at https://investors.viewray.com/events-and-webinars.

After the live webcast, a replay will remain available online on the investor relations page of ViewRay's website, under "Financial Events and Webinars", for 14 days following the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ViewRay reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To supplement its financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, ViewRay uses adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure.

ViewRay has supplemented its GAAP net loss with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (defined as net income before net interest expense, depreciation, and amortization), adjusted for impairment of assets, non-cash equity-based compensation, non-cash changes in warrant liability valuations, and non-recurring costs.

Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results. Management uses adjusted EBITDA for both strategic and annual operating planning.

Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are that Adjusted EBITDA:

does not reflect any charges for the assets being depreciated and amortized that may need to be replaced in the future;

does not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or, if any, principal payments on our debt;

does not reflect the impact of write-downs of long-lived assets;

does not reflect the impact of share-based compensation upon our results of operations;

does not reflect the impact of changes in fair value of our warrant liabilities; and

does not include certain expenses that are non-recurring, infrequent and unusual in nature.

A reconciliation of GAAP net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedules below.

About ViewRay®

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2023, anticipated future orders, anticipated future operating and financial performance, treatment results, therapy adoption, innovation, and the performance of the MRIdian systems. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize the MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue and cash collections, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, our operations and global supply chains, disruptions in the supply or changes in costs of raw materials, labor, product components or transportation services, including as a result of inflation, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the Company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

VIEWRAY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













Product $ 28,577

$ 15,443

$ 79,325

$ 51,865 Service 5,958

4,825

22,368

17,779 Distribution rights 157

119

513

475 Total revenue 34,692

20,387

102,206

70,119 Cost of revenue:













Product 24,480

16,208

71,238

51,780 Service 5,805

4,388

20,923

18,004 Total cost of revenue 30,285

20,596

92,161

69,784 Gross profit (loss) 4,407

(209)

10,045

335 Operating expenses:













Research and development 8,050

9,066

32,431

31,849 Selling and marketing 8,725

5,848

30,488

16,044 General and administrative 13,579

14,075

52,437

56,091 Impairment charges —

—

1,816

— Total operating expenses 30,354

28,989

117,172

103,984 Loss from operations (25,947)

(29,198)

(107,127)

(103,649) Interest income 1,058

4

1,686

13 Interest expense (2,292)

(1,062)

(5,057)

(4,241) Other income (expense), net (635)

3,188

3,168

(2,171) Loss before provision for income taxes $ (27,816)

$ (27,068)

$ (107,330)

$ (110,048) Provision for income taxes —

—

—

— Net loss attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted $ (27,816)

$ (27,068)

$ (107,330)

$ (110,048) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.59)

$ (0.67) Weighted-average common shares used to

compute net loss per share attributable to

common stockholders, basic and diluted 181,357,469

171,221,797

180,697,230

164,521,064















Gross orders $ 56,400

$ 40,700

$ 191,015

$ 158,850 Backlog $ 380,240

$ 313,354

$ 380,240

$ 313,354

VIEWRAY, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31,

2022

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,960

$ 218,348 Accounts receivable, net 41,383

21,659 Inventory, net of allowance of $1,522 and $3,071, respectively 31,303

29,617 Deposits on purchased inventory 7,484

4,778 Deferred cost of revenue 6,715

3,342 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,509

5,803 Total current assets 228,354

283,547 Property and equipment, net 19,641

20,242 Restricted cash 6,535

1,460 Intangible assets, net 38

44 Right-of-use assets 5,945

9,661 Other assets 10,884

6,853 TOTAL ASSETS $ 271,397

$ 321,807 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 28,300

$ 9,199 Accrued liabilities 24,682

26,555 Customer deposits 16,006

20,784 Operating lease liability, current 2,860

2,561 Current portion of long-term debt —

3,222 Deferred revenue, current portion 24,734

13,920 Total current liabilities 96,582

76,241 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,069

4,232 Long-term debt 73,339

54,031 Credit revolver 5,000

— Warrant liability 4,178

6,795 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 5,205

8,066 Other long-term liabilities 1,782

2,647 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 189,155

$ 152,012







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized at

December 31, 2022 and 2021; no shares issued and outstanding at December

31, 2022 and 2021 —

— Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized at

December 31, 2022 and 2021; 181,586,944 and 179,206,456 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 1,806

1,782 Additional paid-in capital 924,898

905,145 Accumulated deficit (844,462)

(737,132) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 82,242

169,795 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 271,397

$ 321,807

VIEWRAY, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net loss $ (27,816)

$ (27,068)

$ (107,330)

$ (110,048) Depreciation and amortization 1,144

965

4,922

5,984 Stock-based compensation 5,940

4,286

21,608

23,871 Interest expense 2,292

1,062

5,057

4,241 Interest income (1,058)

(4)

(1,686)

(13) Loss (gain) on fair value of warrants (a) 1,055

(3,293)

(2,617)

2,284 Impairment (b) —

—

1,816

— Adjusted EBITDA (18,443)

(24,052)

(78,230)

(73,681)

_________________ (a) consists of non-cash gain/losses on our outstanding warrants. (b) consists of a one-time non-cash impairment charge on the right-of-use assets and related furniture and fixtures of one of our

Mountain View, California office space locations.

VIEWRAY, INC. Forward-Looking Guidance Reconciliation of Projected Net Loss to Projected Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

From

To GAAP net loss $ (101,000)

$ (111,000) Depreciation and amortization (a) 4,500

4,500 Stock-based compensation 20,000

20,000 Interest expense 10,500

10,500 Interest income (3,000)

(3,000) Loss (gain) on fair value of warrants (b) (1,000)

(1,000) Adjusted EBITDA (70,000)

(80,000)

_________________ (a) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles. (b) consists of non-cash gain/losses on our outstanding warrants.

