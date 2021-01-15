ViewRay Announces Participation in the B. Riley Oncology Investor Conference

CLEVELAND, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) (the "Company") today announced that members of management will be participating in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Oncology Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. ViewRay will also be hosting 1x1 meetings with investors.

An audio recording of the fireside chat will be available after the event on the "Financial Events and Webinars" portion of ViewRay's investor website at https://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. The recording will be available for 7 days after the date of the presentation.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

