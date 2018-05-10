ViewRay Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Total revenue of $26.2 million, primarily from 4 revenue units, up from $1.2 million in 1Q 2017.

Received new orders for MRIdian Systems totaling $21.2 million, up from new orders totaling $12.3 million in 1Q 2017.

Total backlog grew year over year to $195.0 million , as of March 31, 2018 , up from $144.9 million as of March 31, 2017 .

, as of , up from as of . Received Shonin approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) to market the MRIdian Linac System in Japan .

. Surpassed 50 th MRIdian MR image-guided radiation therapy system order.

MRIdian MR image-guided radiation therapy system order. Sponsored a global symposium attended by nearly 200 clinicians to discuss advanced applications of MR image-guided radiotherapy in Amsterdam .

Recent Highlights:

Demonstrated new MR imaging technologies under development to enhance MRIdian's SmartVISION ™ MR image guidance by improving tumor and soft tissue visualization at ESTRO 37.

MR image guidance by improving tumor and soft tissue visualization at ESTRO 37. MRIdian System featured in 16 presentations and posters at ESTRO 37; nearly 300 clinicians attended satellite symposium with speakers from Heidelberg and VUmc.

Financing:

On March 5, 2018, the Company closed a direct registered equity offering with an affiliate of Fosun International Limited for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $59.1 million.

"During the first quarter we continued to build momentum by generating new orders to surpass the 50 MRIdian system order milestone and installing four Linac systems and upgrading one MRIdian Cobalt System," said Chris A. Raanes, president and chief executive officer of ViewRay. "We also received Shonin approval to market our MRIdian Linac system in Japan, the world's third largest market for radiation oncology. The growing interest in our technology was demonstrated by the attendance of hundreds of oncology experts at our recent symposia in Amsterdam and at ESTRO in Barcelona, who heard about the compelling advantages of the MRIdian System in clinical use."

Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $26.2 million, compared to $1.2 million for the same period last year. Revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 included 4 new MRIdian system installs and 1 system upgrade, all recognized as product revenue.

Total cost of revenue was $20.6 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to $1.0 million for the same period last year. Total gross profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $5.6 million, compared to $0.2 million for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 were $16.9 million, compared to $11.1 million for the same period last year.

Net loss for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $(7.5) million, or $(0.11) per share, compared to $(28.0) million, or $($0.54) per share, for the same period last year.

ViewRay had total cash and cash equivalents of $78.9 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $57.4 million as of December 31, 2017.

Financial Guidance

The Company is reiterating its financial guidance for the full year 2018. The Company anticipates 2018 total revenue to be in the range of $80 million to $90 million.

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purposely built to deliver high-precision radiation without unnecessary beam distortion, and consequently, help to mitigate skin toxicity and other safety concerns that may otherwise arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades and installations, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2018 and ViewRay's conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, and the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

VIEWRAY, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31, 2018,





2018



2017

Gross Orders

$ 21,183



$ 12,310

Backlog

$ 195,031



$ 144,869



















Revenue:















Product

$ 25,379



$ —

Service



692





1,108

Distribution Rights



119





119

Total revenue



26,190





1,227

Cost of revenue:















Product



19,711





266

Service



909





776

Total cost of revenue



20,620





1,042

Gross margin



5,570





185

Operating expenses:















Research and development



3,770





2,914

Selling and marketing



3,246





1,072

General and administrative



9,846





7,151

Total operating expenses



16,862





11,137

Loss from operations



(11,292)





(10,952)

Interest income



2





1

Interest expense



(1,866)





(1,737)

Other income (expense), net



8,342





(15,273)

Loss before provision for income taxes

$ (4,814)



$ (27,961)

Provision for income taxes



—





—

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (4,814)



$ (27,961)

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature related to Series A convertible preferred stock

$ (2,728)



$ —

Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (7,542)



$ (27,961)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.11)



$ (0.54)

Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted



68,943,918





51,821,422



VIEWRAY, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)













March 31, 2018



December 31, 2017(1)





(Unaudited)









ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 78,916



$ 57,389

Accounts receivable



26,171





20,326

Inventory



30,441





19,375

Deposits on purchased inventory



10,001





7,043

Deferred cost of revenue



4,110





13,696

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,374





4,862

Total current assets



154,013





122,691

Property and equipment, net



12,955





11,564

Restricted cash



1,143





1,143

Intangible assets, net



73





78

Other assets



441





235

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 168,625



$ 135,711

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 13,443



$ 11,014

Accrued liabilities



7,897





7,207

Customer deposits



9,620





17,820

Deferred revenue, current portion



9,670





20,151

Total current liabilities



40,630





56,192

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



3,343





3,238

Long-term debt



44,551





44,504

Warrant liabilities



14,238





22,420

Other long-term liabilities



8,199





7,370

TOTAL LIABILITIES



110,961





133,724

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















Convertible Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000

shares authorized at March 31, 2018 (unaudited) and December 31, 2017; 3,000,581

shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and no shares issued and outstanding

at December 31, 2017



30





—

Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares

authorized at March 31, 2018 (unaudited) and December 31, 2017; 72,022,089 and

67,653,974 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 (unaudited) and

December 31, 2017



710





666

Additional paid-in capital



384,319





321,174

Accumulated deficit



(327,395)





(319,853)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



57,664





1,987

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 168,625



$ 135,711



(1) The consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2017 was derived from audited financial statements as of that date.

