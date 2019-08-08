ViewRay Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

CLEVELAND, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Summary:

The Company is updating 2019 guidance and now anticipates total revenue in the range of $80 million to $95 million , and total cash usage to be in the range of $80 million to $90 million .

to , and total cash usage to be in the range of to . Total revenue was $30.2 million in the quarter, primarily from 5 revenue units, compared to $16.4 million , primarily from 3 revenue units, for the same period last year.

, primarily from 3 revenue units, for the same period last year. Received 3 new orders in the quarter for MRIdian systems totaling $18.1 million , compared to orders totaling $34.6 million for the same period last year.

, compared to orders totaling for the same period last year. Total backlog was $219.3 million as of June 30, 2019 , compared to $199.7 million as of June 30, 2018 .

as of , compared to as of . Cash and cash equivalents were $122.1 million as of June 30, 2019 .

as of . Chief Financial Officer Ajay Bansal will be leaving the company effective September 30, 2019 .

"We are disappointed to take down guidance for the year, but we believe it is prudent given the timing of installations around year-end," said Scott Drake, President and CEO. "We remain focused on the long-term opportunity versus short term variability and are confident that we will demonstrate the momentum of our growing pipeline and end-user demand moving forward. Today we are also announcing the departure of our Chief Financial Officer, Ajay Bansal. We thank him for his service over the last three years and wish him well. We are in the midst of a retained search to find his replacement."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results:

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $30.2 million, compared to $16.4 million for the same period last year.

Total cost of revenue was $26.9 million, compared to $16.4 million for the same period last year.

Total gross profit was $3.2 million, compared to $0.1 million for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses were $29.5 million, compared to $18.3 million for the same period last year.

Net loss was $30.8 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $22.0 million, or $0.30 per share, for the same period last year.

ViewRay had total cash and cash equivalents of $122.1 million at June 30, 2019.

Financial Guidance:

The Company is updating 2019 guidance and now anticipates total revenue in the range of $80 million to $95 million, and total cash usage to be in the range of $80 million to $90 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

ViewRay will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. The dial-in numbers are (844) 277-1426 for domestic callers and (336) 525-7129 for international callers. The conference ID number is 1695303. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of ViewRay's corporate website at www.viewray.com.

After the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will remain available online on the investor relations page of ViewRay's corporate website, www.viewray.com, for 14 days following the call. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until August 15, 2019. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use the conference ID number 1695303.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades and installations, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2019 and ViewRay's conference call to discuss its second quarter results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, and the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, as updated periodically by the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

VIEWRAY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share data)









Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenue:































Product

$ 27,905



$ 15,366



$ 46,779



$ 40,745

Service



2,143





958





3,434





1,650

Distribution rights



119





119





238





238

Total revenue



30,167





16,443





50,451





42,633

Cost of revenue:































Product



22,814





14,654





44,847





34,365

Service



4,107





1,720





7,722





2,629

Total cost of revenue



26,921





16,374





52,569





36,994

Gross margin



3,246





69





(2,118)





5,639

Operating expenses:































Research and development



6,463





4,389





11,494





8,159

Selling and marketing



7,663





3,394





12,548





6,640

General and administrative



15,398





10,503





30,507





20,349

Total operating expenses



29,524





18,286





54,549





35,148

Loss from operations



(26,278)





(18,217)





(56,667)





(29,509)

Interest income



687





2





907





4

Interest expense



(1,074)





(1,918)





(1,833)





(3,784)

Other (expense) income, net



(4,133)





(1,857)





(6,566)





6,485

Loss before provision for income taxes

$ (30,798)



$ (21,990)



$ (64,159)



$ (26,804)

Provision for income taxes



—





—





—





—

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (30,798)



$ (21,990)



$ (64,159)



$ (26,804)

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature related to Series A

convertible preferred stock

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (2,728)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (30,798)



$ (21,990)



$ (64,159)



$ (29,532)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.32)



$ (0.30)



$ (0.66)



$ (0.41)

Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted



97,572,389





74,531,274





97,129,389





71,776,802



VIEWRAY, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)









June 30, 2019



December 31, 2018

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 122,053



$ 167,432

Accounts receivable



35,475





36,867

Inventory



57,963





49,462

Deposits on purchased inventory



5,792





8,142

Deferred cost of revenue



5,591





9,736

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



5,153





6,045

Total current assets



232,027





277,684

Property and equipment, net



21,975





13,958

Restricted cash



1,442





1,933

Right-of-use assets



12,780





—

Other assets



1,717





1,395

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 269,941



$ 294,970

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 19,241



$ 10,207

Accrued liabilities



18,910





9,983

Customer deposits



9,559





19,968

Operating lease liability, current



1,979





—

Deferred revenue, current



8,232





13,731

Total current liabilities



57,921





53,889

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



4,913





5,744

Long-term debt



55,445





55,364

Warrant liabilities



16,675





11,844

Operating lease liability, noncurrent



11,639





—

Other long-term liabilities



431





820

TOTAL LIABILITIES



147,024





127,661

Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)















Stockholders' equity:















Convertible preferred stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized

at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; no shares issued and outstanding

at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



—





—

Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized at

June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 98,259,203 and 96,332,023 shares

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



973





952

Additional paid-in capital



585,080





565,334

Accumulated deficit



(463,136)





(398,977)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



122,917





167,309

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 269,941



$ 294,970







SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.

