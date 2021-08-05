ViewRay Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

CLEVELAND, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Received seven new orders for MRIdian systems totaling $37.9 million, compared to four new orders totaling $24.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Total backlog increased to $278.4 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $232.2 million as of June 30, 2020.
  • Total revenue of $15.0 million primarily from two revenue units, compared to $14.2 million primarily from two revenue units in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Cash usage in the second quarter of 2021 was approximately $15 million compared to approximately $11 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $166.9 million as of June 30, 2021.

"Our second quarter performance is a solid step forward and reflects progress on our commercial, innovation, and clinical pipelines. Our team has executed very well in an environment that continues to be challenging," said Scott Drake, President and CEO.  "We are well positioned to drive further growth, therapy adoption, and extend our innovation lead."

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $15.0 million compared to $14.2 million for the same period last year.

Total gross profit (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was ($1.7) million, compared to ($1.0) million for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $24.8 million, compared to $24.5 million for the same period last year.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $31.0 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $26.2 million, or $0.18 per share, for the same period last year.

ViewRay had total cash and cash equivalents of $166.9 million at June 30, 2021.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Results:

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $30.6 million compared to $28.5 million for the same period last year.

Total gross profit (loss) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $(1.4) million, compared to $(3.1) million for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $49.8 million, compared to $52.5 million for the same period last year.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $57.7 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $53.7 million, or $0.36 per share, for the same period last year.

Financial Guidance
For the full year 2021, ViewRay anticipates total revenue to be in the range of $63 million to $73 million, and total cash usage to be in the range of $58 million to $68 million.

About ViewRay®
ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.             

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, anticipated future orders, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2021, anticipated future operating and financial performance, treatment results, therapy adoption, innovation and the performance of the MRIdian systems. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations and our global supply chains, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the Company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

VIEWRAY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended
June 30,



For the Six Months Ended
June 30,


2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue:





















Product

$

10,917



$

10,615



$

22,296



$

22,085

Service

3,994




3,490




8,021




6,151

Distribution rights

119




119




238




238

Total revenue

15,030




14,224




30,555




28,474

Cost of revenue:





















Product

12,180




12,714




22,865




25,843

Service

4,522




2,552




9,040




5,780

Total cost of revenue

16,702




15,266




31,905




31,623

Gross profit (loss)

(1,672)




(1,042)




(1,350)




(3,149)

Operating expenses:





















Research and development

7,903




6,211




14,413




12,548

Selling and marketing

3,052




3,093




5,900




8,916

General and administrative

13,858




15,227




29,497




31,015

Total operating expenses

24,813




24,531




49,810




52,479

Loss from operations

(26,485)




(25,573)




(51,160)




(55,628)

Interest income

3




87




5




782

Interest expense

(1,060)




(1,071)




(2,118)




(2,109)

Other income (expense), net

(3,434)




405




(4,446)




3,271

Loss before provision for income taxes

$

(30,976)



$

(26,152)



$

(57,719)



$

(53,684)

Provision for income taxes

















Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(30,976)



$

(26,152)



$

(57,719)



$

(53,684)

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature related to Series A
convertible preferred stock

















Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(30,976)



$

(26,152)



$

(57,719)



$

(53,684)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.19)



$

(0.18)



$

(0.36)



$

(0.36)

Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per

   share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

162,283,348




147,563,278




161,217,083




147,506,244























Gross Orders

$

37,900



$

24,600



$

78,750



$

47,200

Backlog

$

278,434



$

232,273



$

278,434



$

232,273

VIEWRAY, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

166,925

$

156,720

Accounts receivable

15,416


11,769

Inventory, net of allowance of $2,181 and $2,286, respectively

41,878


46,641

Deposits on purchased inventory

3,679


2,084

Deferred cost of revenue

1,199


1,954

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,101


5,257

Total current assets

234,198


224,425

Property and equipment, net

21,754


24,062

Restricted cash

1,460


1,460

Intangible assets, net

47


50

Right-of-use assets

9,018


10,129

Other assets

7,392


1,426

TOTAL ASSETS

$

273,869

$

261,552

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

7,525

$

9,984

Accrued liabilities

18,304


19,281

Customer deposits

14,183


15,463

Operating lease liability, current

1,938


2,089

Deferred revenue, current

11,041


10,094

Total current liabilities

52,991


56,911

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

4,962


2,572

Long-term debt

57,101


56,940

Warrant liabilities

9,212


4,864

Operating lease liability, noncurrent

8,039


9,043

Other long-term liabilities

2,513


956

TOTAL LIABILITIES

134,818


131,286

Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized
  at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; no shares issued and outstanding
  at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020





Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized at
  June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 163,590,744 and 148,615,351 shares
  issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

1,624


1,476

Additional paid-in capital

822,230


755,874

Accumulated deficit

(684,803)


(627,084)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

139,051


130,266

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

273,869

$

261,552

