ViewRay Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

CLEVELAND, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Received seven new orders for MRIdian systems totaling $37.9 million , compared to four new orders totaling $24.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

, compared to four new orders totaling in the second quarter of 2020. Total backlog increased to $278.4 million as of June 30, 2021 , compared to $232.2 million as of June 30, 2020 .

as of , compared to as of . Total revenue of $15.0 million primarily from two revenue units, compared to $14.2 million primarily from two revenue units in the second quarter of 2020.

primarily from two revenue units, compared to primarily from two revenue units in the second quarter of 2020. Cash usage in the second quarter of 2021 was approximately $15 million compared to approximately $11 million in the second quarter of 2020.

compared to approximately in the second quarter of 2020. Cash and cash equivalents were $166.9 million as of June 30, 2021 .

"Our second quarter performance is a solid step forward and reflects progress on our commercial, innovation, and clinical pipelines. Our team has executed very well in an environment that continues to be challenging," said Scott Drake, President and CEO. "We are well positioned to drive further growth, therapy adoption, and extend our innovation lead."

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $15.0 million compared to $14.2 million for the same period last year.

Total gross profit (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was ($1.7) million, compared to ($1.0) million for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $24.8 million, compared to $24.5 million for the same period last year.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $31.0 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $26.2 million, or $0.18 per share, for the same period last year.

ViewRay had total cash and cash equivalents of $166.9 million at June 30, 2021.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Results:

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $30.6 million compared to $28.5 million for the same period last year.

Total gross profit (loss) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $(1.4) million, compared to $(3.1) million for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $49.8 million, compared to $52.5 million for the same period last year.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $57.7 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $53.7 million, or $0.36 per share, for the same period last year.

Financial Guidance

For the full year 2021, ViewRay anticipates total revenue to be in the range of $63 million to $73 million, and total cash usage to be in the range of $58 million to $68 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

ViewRay will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. The dial-in numbers are (844) 277-1426 for domestic callers and (336) 525-7129 for international callers. The confirmation number is 8473598. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of ViewRay's corporate website at http://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

After the live webcast, a replay will remain available online on the investor relations page of ViewRay's website, under "Financial Events and Webinars", for 14 days following the call. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available for seven days after the call. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use the conference ID number 8473598.

About ViewRay®

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, anticipated future orders, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2021, anticipated future operating and financial performance, treatment results, therapy adoption, innovation and the performance of the MRIdian systems. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations and our global supply chains, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the Company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

VIEWRAY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





For the Three Months Ended

June 30,







For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021







2020







2021







2020

Revenue:











































Product

$ 10,917







$ 10,615







$ 22,296







$ 22,085

Service



3,994









3,490









8,021









6,151

Distribution rights



119









119









238









238

Total revenue



15,030









14,224









30,555









28,474

Cost of revenue:











































Product



12,180









12,714









22,865









25,843

Service



4,522









2,552









9,040









5,780

Total cost of revenue



16,702









15,266









31,905









31,623

Gross profit (loss)



(1,672)









(1,042)









(1,350)









(3,149)

Operating expenses:











































Research and development



7,903









6,211









14,413









12,548

Selling and marketing



3,052









3,093









5,900









8,916

General and administrative



13,858









15,227









29,497









31,015

Total operating expenses



24,813









24,531









49,810









52,479

Loss from operations



(26,485)









(25,573)









(51,160)









(55,628)

Interest income



3









87









5









782

Interest expense



(1,060)









(1,071)









(2,118)









(2,109)

Other income (expense), net



(3,434)









405









(4,446)









3,271

Loss before provision for income taxes

$ (30,976)







$ (26,152)







$ (57,719)







$ (53,684)

Provision for income taxes



—









—









—









—

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (30,976)







$ (26,152)







$ (57,719)







$ (53,684)

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature related to Series A

convertible preferred stock



—









—









—









—

Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (30,976)







$ (26,152)







$ (57,719)







$ (53,684)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.19)







$ (0.18)







$ (0.36)







$ (0.36)

Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted



162,283,348









147,563,278









161,217,083









147,506,244















































Gross Orders

$ 37,900







$ 24,600







$ 78,750







$ 47,200

Backlog

$ 278,434







$ 232,273







$ 278,434







$ 232,273



VIEWRAY, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 166,925



$ 156,720

Accounts receivable



15,416





11,769

Inventory, net of allowance of $2,181 and $2,286, respectively



41,878





46,641

Deposits on purchased inventory



3,679





2,084

Deferred cost of revenue



1,199





1,954

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



5,101





5,257

Total current assets



234,198





224,425

Property and equipment, net



21,754





24,062

Restricted cash



1,460





1,460

Intangible assets, net



47





50

Right-of-use assets



9,018





10,129

Other assets



7,392





1,426

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 273,869



$ 261,552

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 7,525



$ 9,984

Accrued liabilities



18,304





19,281

Customer deposits



14,183





15,463

Operating lease liability, current



1,938





2,089

Deferred revenue, current



11,041





10,094

Total current liabilities



52,991





56,911

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



4,962





2,572

Long-term debt



57,101





56,940

Warrant liabilities



9,212





4,864

Operating lease liability, noncurrent



8,039





9,043

Other long-term liabilities



2,513





956

TOTAL LIABILITIES



134,818





131,286

Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized

at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; no shares issued and outstanding

at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



—





—

Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized at

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 163,590,744 and 148,615,351 shares

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



1,624





1,476

Additional paid-in capital



822,230





755,874

Accumulated deficit



(684,803)





(627,084)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



139,051





130,266

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 273,869



$ 261,552



