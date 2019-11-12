ViewRay Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

CLEVELAND, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Summary:

Total revenue was $20.9 million in the quarter, primarily from three revenue units, compared to $17.7 million , primarily from three revenue units, for the same period last year.

in the quarter, primarily from three revenue units, compared to , primarily from three revenue units, for the same period last year. Received eight new orders for MRIdian systems, including three upgrades, totaling approximately $35 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to orders totaling approximately $36 million for the same period last year.

in the third quarter of 2019, compared to orders totaling approximately for the same period last year. Total backlog grew to $230.7 million as of September 30, 2019 , compared to $200.9 million as of September 30, 2018 .

as of , compared to as of . Cash and cash equivalents were $90.8 million as of September 30, 2019 .

as of . The Company reaffirmed its full year 2019 guidance of revenue in the range of $80 million to $95 million , and cash use in the range of $80 million to $90 million .

"I am pleased with our Q3 results and the progress we are making across the organization," said Scott Drake, President and CEO. "Our differentiation in the market is rooted in unparalleled innovation and clinical data."

Three Month Results Ending September 30, 2019:

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019, was $20.9 million, compared to $17.7 million for the same period last year.

Total cost of revenue was $20.3 million, compared to $17.3 million for the same period last year.

Total gross profit was $0.6 million, compared to $0.4 million for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses were $32.3 million, compared to $24.5 million for the same period last year.

Net loss was $20.8 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to $32.9 million, or $0.39 per share, for the same period last year.

ViewRay had total cash and cash equivalents of $90.8 million at September 30, 2019.

Nine Month Results Ending September 30, 2019:

Total revenue for the nine months, primarily from 11 MRIdian revenue units, was $71.3 million compared to $60.3 million for the same period last year.

Total cost of revenue was $72.9 million compared to $54.3 million for the same period last year.

Total gross profit was $(1.5) million compared to $6.0 million for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses were $86.9 million compared to $59.6 million for the same period last year.

Net loss was $(85.0) million, or $(0.87) per share, compared to $(59.7) million, or $(0.82) per share, for the same period last year.

Financial Guidance:

The Company reiterated its 2019 guidance of revenue in the range of $80 million to $95 million, and total cash usage to be in the range of $80 million to $90 million.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades and installations, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2019 and ViewRay's conference call to discuss its third quarter and year to date results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, and the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019, as updated periodically by the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

VIEWRAY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenue:































Product

$ 18,696



$ 16,492



$ 65,475



$ 57,237

Service



2,048





1,056





5,482





2,706

Distribution rights



118





118





356





356

Total revenue



20,862





17,666





71,313





60,299

Cost of revenue:































Product



18,521





15,199





63,368





49,564

Service



1,767





2,103





9,489





4,732

Total cost of revenue



20,288





17,302





72,857





54,296

Gross margin



574





364





(1,544)





6,003

Operating expenses:































Research and development



5,641





4,347





17,135





12,506

Selling and marketing



7,297





3,384





19,845





10,024

General and administrative



19,381





16,721





49,888





37,070

Total operating expenses



32,319





24,452





86,868





59,600

Loss from operations



(31,745)





(24,088)





(88,412)





(53,597)

Interest income



484





2





1,391





6

Interest expense



(1,069)





(1,974)





(2,902)





(5,758)

Other income (expense), net



11,499





(6,792)





4,933





(307)

Loss before provision for income taxes

$ (20,831)



$ (32,852)



$ (84,990)



$ (59,656)

Provision for income taxes



—





—





—





—

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (20,831)



$ (32,852)



$ (84,990)



$ (59,656)

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature related to Series A

convertible preferred stock

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (2,728)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (20,831)



$ (32,852)



$ (84,990)



$ (62,384)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.21)



$ (0.39)



$ (0.87)



$ (0.82)

Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted



99,039,789





84,920,996





97,763,964





76,185,346



VIEWRAY, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)







September 30, 2019



December 31, 2018

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 90,756



$ 167,432

Accounts receivable



33,301





36,867

Inventory



59,622





49,462

Deposits on purchased inventory



4,883





8,142

Deferred cost of revenue



3,056





9,736

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,672





6,045

Total current assets



196,290





277,684

Property and equipment, net



23,437





13,958

Restricted cash



1,442





1,933

Intangible assets, net



57





—

Right-of-use assets



12,254





—

Other assets



2,255





1,395

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 235,735



$ 294,970

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 11,648



$ 10,207

Accrued liabilities



18,835





9,983

Customer deposits



10,746





19,968

Operating lease liability, current



2,139





—

Deferred revenue, current



9,644





13,731

Total current liabilities



53,012





53,889

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



4,516





5,744

Long-term debt



55,489





55,364

Warrant liabilities



3,194





11,844

Operating lease liability, noncurrent



11,067





—

Other long-term liabilities



562





820

TOTAL LIABILITIES



127,840





127,661

Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)















Stockholders' equity:















Convertible preferred stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized

at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; no shares issued and outstanding

at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



—





—

Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized at

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 99,405,805 and 96,332,023 shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



984





952

Additional paid-in capital



590,878





565,334

Accumulated deficit



(483,967)





(398,977)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



107,895





167,309

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 235,735



$ 294,970



SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.

