ViewRay to host Investor Day

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) announced today plans to host an Investor Day on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York City, NY.

The event will feature presentations from the ViewRay leadership team on business progress and future plans.

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available on ViewRay's website. To register for the webcast please visit ViewRay's website.

About ViewRay®

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.