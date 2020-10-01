ViewRay to Host Physician-led Webinar for Investors and Analysts at the 2020 American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting

CLEVELAND, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) today announced that the Company will host a virtual physician-led informational discussion for investors and analysts during the 2020 American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.

Event: Physician-led Webinar for Investors and Analysts at 2020 ASTRO Annual Meeting



Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2020



Time: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. MTN



Details: Registration is required to attend and will close an hour prior to the start. Please register at https://www.bigmarker.com/viewray/Physician-led-Webinar-for-Investors-and-Analysts-at-2020-ASTRO-Annual-Meeting?utm_bmcr_source=Press. An archived replay of the meeting will be available within 24 hours on ViewRay's investor relations website at http://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.



Guest Speakers: Dr. John Bayouth is a tenured professor and the Bhudatt Paliwal endowed chair of the Radiation Oncology Physics Division in the Department of Human Oncology at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, one of the nation's premier radiation oncology physics programs. He is also the director of the UW–Madison Medical Physics Residency Program in Radiation Therapy. Dr. Bayouth has served in the presidential chair of both the American Association of Physics in Medicine (AAPM) and the Society of Directors of Academic Medical Physics Programs (SDAMPP) and within various committees of the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), and the American Board of Radiology (ABR).





Daphne Haas-Kogan, MD, is Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center (DFBWCC) and Boston Children's Hospital. She is also the Willem and Corrie Hees Family Professor of Radiation Oncology at Harvard Medical School. As Department Chair, her vision includes supporting each member of the Radiation Oncology Department in fostering close collaborative ties with diagnostic radiologists, medical and pediatric oncologists, surgeons, pathologists, and basic science investigators to spearhead cutting edge science, translational investigations and clinical studies, all based on the depth and breadth of success that already permeates DFBWCC. Dr. Haas-Kogan is a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

A question and answer session will be held at the end of the presentation.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades, and installations, ViewRay's anticipated future operating and financial performance, and ViewRay's conference calls to discuss its quarterly results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations and our global supply chains, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viewray.com

