ViewRay® to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York, NY.

Event: Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 Time: 9:40 am ET Location: Intercontinental New York Barclay



Event: Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 Time: 1:35 pm ET Location: Grand Hyatt New York

An audio webcast of the Company's presentations will be available on the events and webinars section of ViewRay's investor relations website at http://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A replay of each webcast will be available for 14 days after the date of the presentation.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Michaella Gallina

Chief of Staff and Head of Investor Relations and Communications

ViewRay, Inc.

1-844-MRIdian (674-3426)

Email: investors@viewray.com

Media Enquiries:

Karen Hackstaff

Vice President, Strategy and Branding

ViewRay, Inc.

Phone: +1 408-242-2994

Email: media@viewray.com

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.