ViewRay® to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Sep 04, 2020, 08:30 ET
CLEVELAND, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences.
Event:
Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Format:
Virtual 1x1 Meetings
Date:
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Event:
Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format:
Virtual Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings
Date:
Friday, September 18, 2020
Time:
11:00 am ET
Link:
http://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events
Event:
Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Format:
Virtual Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings
Date:
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Time:
2:30 pm ET
Link:
A replay of the fireside chats will be available for 14 days after the date of the presentation at http://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.
About ViewRay
ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.
