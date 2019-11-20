ViewRay® to Present at the 2019 Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

CLEVELAND, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced that the Company will participate in the 2019 Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, New York. Scott Drake, President and CEO, will give a presentation at 1:30p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

An audio webcast of the Company's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of ViewRay's website at www.viewray.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 7 days after the date of the presentation.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

