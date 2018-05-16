ViewRay to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

ViewRay, Inc.

CLEVELAND, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay®, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) announced today that Chris Raanes, Chief Executive Officer, and Ajay Bansal, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

Event:                

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Date:   

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Time:    

3:00pm ET

An audio webcast of the Company's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of ViewRay's website at www.viewray.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 7 days after the date of the presentation.

About ViewRay
ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purposely built to deliver high-precision radiation without unnecessary beam distortion, and consequently, help to mitigate skin toxicity and other safety concerns that may otherwise arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

