ViewRay Unveils New Soft Tissue Visualization Technologies to Further Advance MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy

MRIdian's SmartVISION first pioneered MR image-guided radiotherapy by allowing oncologists to visualize tumors and surrounding organs with diagnostic-quality MR imaging during treatment delivery. Building on the current breakthrough technology are new T1w and T2w MR pulse sequences, both being developed to improve high-definition visualization and enhance the contrast between cancerous and healthy tissues. Also being developed for MRIdian's SmartVISION, Diffusion Weighted Imaging (DWI) may be used to distinguish between tumor and normal tissues and potentially assess and predict tumor response to radiation therapy.

Other enhancements to MRIdian's SmartVISION include a 2X increase in MR imaging speed as compared to previous generation systems, stepping up from 4 frames to 8 frames per second. The latest enhancements under development also include 2X higher image resolution and a 2X improvement in MR signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) for brighter, more detailed anatomical imaging. Today, MRIdian continuously detects the shape and location of tumors and organs-at-risk (OAR) in real-time, and automatically turns radiation beams on and off when positional changes occur. Enabled by faster, higher-resolution imaging, the next generation SmartVISION will further support the clinician's ability to visualize healthy tissue and target the tumor.

ViewRay will be demonstrating the new MR pulse sequences along with increased imaging speed and resolution during the annual meeting of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO), being held April 21-24 in Barcelona, Spain. Please visit http://www.viewray.com/estro_2018.htm for a detailed schedule of MRIdian and MRIdian Linac presentations, posters and in-booth speakers.

Unlike diagnostic MRI systems used in radiology, MRIdian's SmartVISION was developed specifically for applications in advanced radiotherapy. Of particular importance to radiation oncologists, MRIdian's SmartVISION was designed to enable high-precision beam delivery without radiation dose deformation and without challenges related to the electron return effect or air cavity hotspots.

Today, MRIdian has treated more than 2,000 patients and is the only commercially available radiotherapy system capable of MR image guidance, and consequently, the ability to leverage these images to perform daily on-table treatment plan adaptation. This unique combination allows clinicians to quickly and dynamically adjust for subtle anatomical changes that occur each day throughout the patient's course of treatment.

* New pulse sequences, increased image resolution and imaging frame rates are currently a technology under development and only available for sale in the European Economic Area. They are works in progress and are not available for commercial sales in the United States.

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other safety concerns, which may potentially occur when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

