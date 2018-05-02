ViewRay's Clinical Cooperative Think Tank Convenes to Discuss Clinical Experience and Further Trial Development for MRIdian MR-Image Guided Radiotherapy

"MR-image guided radiation therapy is no longer a work in progress - it is a reality today, which has now been used to treat thousands of patients around the world in its more than four years of clinical use," said Ben J. Slotman, M.D., Ph.D., professor and chairman of Radiation Oncology at VU University Medical Center (VUmc). "Through the C2T2 collaborative group, we look forward to sharing clinical data and best practices with the broader oncology community, and ultimately provide the potential of improving the lives of cancer patients."

From its unique vantage point as the only clinical and non-research system capable of MR image-guided radiotherapy, MRIdian is revolutionizing the field of radiation oncology. By leveraging the high-definition anatomical detail provided by MR soft tissue imaging, MRIdian enables daily on-table treatment plan adaptation, allowing clinicians to quickly and dynamically adjust for anatomical changes that occur each day throughout the patient's course of treatment. Combined, these capabilities provide clinicians with the ability to improve targeting precision and thus deliver higher, and potentially more effective, radiation doses.

"The C2T2 collaborative group is committed to investigating the promising clinical outcomes to date and potential new applications enabled by the precision and accuracy of MR-guidance and on-table adaptive radiotherapy," said Professor Vincenzo Valentini, M.D., Radiation Oncologist at Gemelli ART (Advanced Radiation Therapy) in Rome, Italy. "MR guided radiotherapy is unlocking a new paradigm in radiation medicine."

The C2T2 meeting was held in parallel with the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) annual meeting, during which ViewRay also sponsored a clinical symposium titled, "Clinical Experience and Outcomes with MRIdian MR Image-Guided Radiation Therapy." The symposium, which yielded more than 400 attendees, featured clinicians from VU University Medical Center (VUmc) and University Hospital Heidelberg discussing their clinical experience with MRIdian MR image-guided radiation therapy. Both centers recently began patient treatments on the next generation MRIdian Linac system.

As part of the ESTRO scientific program, 16 presentations and posters detailing clinical use and experience with the MRIdian system were delivered, representing a 60 percent increase from the previous year's ESTRO meeting. Additional presentations focusing on clinical experience with MRIdian MR image-guided radiotherapy were delivered within the ViewRay booth. Videos of the in-booth talks are available at http://www.viewray.com/mr-image-guided-rt-webinar-conference-presentation-videos.

ViewRay's C2T2 comprises more than 20 leading institutions from around the world. Member institutions in attendance in Barcelona included VU University Medical Center (Amsterdam, Netherlands); Policlinico Agostino Gemelli (Rome, Italy); University Clinic Heidelberg (Heidelberg, Germany); Washington University and Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis, Missouri); University of California, Los Angeles Health System (Los Angeles, California); University of Wisconsin (Madison, Wisconsin); University Hospital Zurich (Zurich, Switzerland); Herlev Hospital (Herlev, Denmark); Ludwig-Maximilians-University (Munich, Germany); National Cancer Center (Tokyo, Japan); Rigshospitalet (Copenhagen, Denmark); Institut Paoli Calmettes (Marseille, France); Seoul National University Hospital (Seoul, South Korea); Acibadem Maslak Hospital (Istanbul, Turkey); and Assuta Medical Center (Tel Aviv, Israel).

Other C2T2 member institutions include Henry Ford Cancer Institute (Detroit, Michigan); Institut du Cancer de Montpellier (Montpellier, France); Loyola Center for Cancer Care and Research (Orland Park, Illinois); Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Florida); Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida (Miami, Florida); New York-Presbyterian Hospital (New York, New York); Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center (Orlando, Florida); and University of Miami Health System (Miami, Florida).

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other safety concerns, which may potentially occur when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from those referenced. Forward looking statements include improved targeting precision and potential for improving patient lives. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates and overall market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents ViewRay files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewrays-clinical-cooperative-think-tank-convenes-to-discuss-clinical-experience-and-further-trial-development-for-mridian-mr-image-guided-radiotherapy-300640776.html

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viewray.com

