ViewRay's MRIdian® to be Featured at Leading European Radiation Oncology Meeting

DENVER, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that the company's MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy system will be featured at the Annual Meeting of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) with over 50 presentations and posters highlighting MRIdian clinical and research experience. This year's ESTRO meeting will be held May 12-16, 2023, in Vienna, Austria.

MRIdian-focused presentations and posters, submitted by MRIdian clinical teams from across the globe and accepted as part of ESTRO's Scientific Sessions, highlight MRIdian's clinical value in treating various cancers, including pancreatic, prostate, liver, rectal, cervical, and central/ultracentral lung tumors. Additional topics highlighted include patient satisfaction, cost/benefit analysis, and single-day MRIdian treatments.

ViewRay will host a lunch symposium on Saturday, May 13, from 13:00 – 14:00 CEST at the Messe Congress Center, Lehar 1-2-3 titled, "MRIdian A3i™*: Transforming MR-guided Radiation Therapy." The presentation will be given by Drs. Luca Boldrini, Lorenzo Placidi (Policlinico A. Gemelli), Philip Camilleri, and James Good (GenesisCare Oxford). MRIdian A3i* adds new treatment delivery features that enhance on-table adaptive workflow efficiency and expand clinical utility. This symposium will highlight new MRIdian A3i* features, including MRI imaging sequences, automated workflow steps, on-table auto-contouring tools, multiplanar tissue tracking and automated beam gating, and the ability for clinicians to work collaboratively during patient treatments.

MRIdian A3i* introduces the 4th generation of real-time tissue tracking with automatic beam gating, now with multiplanar tracking and gating. This month marks 11 years since the introduction of these capabilities, for which MRIdian was the first system to offer real-time tissue tracking with automatic beam control following FDA clearance in May 2012.

Visitors to ViewRay's booth #260 can see demonstrations and presentations of MRIdian A3i* and the new BrainTx package. They can also hear first-hand experience from clinicians around the world highlighting MRIdian's benefits in treating a variety of cancers including:

Saturday, May 13

Sarcoma treatments and high-value DWI with MRIdian A3i*: Kujtim Latifi, PhD, Moffitt Cancer Center

Single fraction liver treatments with MRIdian SMART: Stefanie Corradini , MD, Ludwig Maximilian University

Sunday, May 14

MRIdian A3i* BrainTx™ first experiences: Rupesh Kotecha , MD, Miami Cancer Institute

, MD, Miami Cancer Institute MRIdian solutions for prostate, lung, and liver: Juliane Hörner-Rieber, MD, Heidelberg University Hospital

MRIdian empowers Radiation therapist-driven treatment workflows: Moran Debby , RTT, Assuta Medical Center

Monday, May 15

MRIdian solutions for pancreas cancer: Olivier Riou, MD, PhD, Institut du Montpellier

Intensified total neoadjuvant rectum treatments on MRIdian: Thierry Gevaert , PhD, Universitair Ziekenhuis Brussel

The MRIdian system provides oncologists with outstanding anatomical visualization through diagnostic-quality MR images and the ability to adapt a radiation therapy plan to the targeted cancer with the patient on the table. This combination allows physicians to define tight treatment margins to avoid unnecessary radiation exposure of vulnerable organs-at-risk and healthy tissue and allows the delivery of ablative radiation doses in five or fewer treatment sessions without relying on implanted markers. MRIdian enables automatic gating of the radiation beam if the target moves outside the user-defined margins by providing continuous real-time tracking of the target and organs at risk. This allows for delivering the prescribed dose to the target while sparing surrounding healthy tissue and critical structures. This results in minimizing toxicities typically associated with conventional radiation therapy.

To date, over 31,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. Currently, 61 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world, where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts, and presentations. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/mridian-treatment-centers/

