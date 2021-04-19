Views from Your Parks: New Webcam Brings Cape Hatteras Lighthouse View to You

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week is National Park Week and to kick-off the celebration Outer Banks Forever, the local nonprofit partner of the Outer Banks national parks, has partnered with the National Park Service, Outer Banks Visitors Bureau and Surfline to launch a new webcam at the top of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. The new webcam is the first of three to be installed in each of the national parks through this partnership.

You can now enjoy the view atop Cape Hatteras Lighthouse from the comfort of home or your mobile phone, thanks to a new partnership between the National Park Service, Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, OBX Forever and Surfline. A new webcam atop America's tallest lighthouse is the first of three to be installed at national park sites on the Outer Banks.

"Webcams are popular in our area as a way for both locals and visitors to stay connected to our OBX community. This partnership brings a new way to experience our OBX national parks, particularly this first webcam that allows those who can't physically climb the lighthouse a glimpse at the amazing view from the top," says Jessica Barnes Green, Director of Outer Banks Forever.

The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau approached the National Park Service with the idea of expanding visitors' park experiences through webcams several years ago. When Outer Banks Forever launched in early 2019, NPS leadership suggested they help make this project a reality.

"The Outer Banks is such a special place," explains Outer Banks Visitors Bureau Director, Lee Nettles "We take great pride in being able to connect visitors with the destination in deeper ways. The webcam partnership with Outer Banks Forever and Surfline is a fantastic opportunity to share the beauty of our National Park Service sites with visitors year-round."

After exploring several companies who install and manage webcams, the decision was made to work with a reputable company that also has local connections. Surfline has installed state-of-the-art webcams in Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America, offering real-time views of surf conditions, as well as wind, wave and weather forecasts around the world. Surfline has a local office and currently manages 33 webcams in the Outer Banks, from Kitty Hawk to Ocracoke Island.

The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is currently undergoing an extensive restoration which may cause the webcam to be unavailable intermittently over the next few months. The webcam can be viewed exclusively at the following partner websites:

www.obxforever.org/obx-national-park-webcams/

www.outerbanks.org/webcams

www.surfline.com

About Outer Banks Forever

Outer Banks Forever is the official nonprofit partner of your OBX national parks – Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Wright Brothers National Memorial and Fort Raleigh National Historic Site – helping you protect and enhance these special places.

Learn more at www.OBXforever.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Outer Banks Visitors Bureau

The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau is the lead marketing and promotional agency for the Outer Banks of North Carolina and is funded by 1% of the occupancy tax and 1% percent of the prepared meals tax collected in Dare County.

Learn more at www.outerbanks.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Surfline

For 35 years, Surfline\Wavetrak has connected people with the ocean. Starting with surfers and expanding to offshore cruisers, anglers and a myriad of other boating, fishing and surfing enthusiasts, we've made it our mission to deliver peak maritime experiences. We provide those who work and play in the ocean with all the advanced tools, personalized insights and immersive content to make their lives better — supplying them with the information they need to make smarter decisions, seek out new experiences and gain valuable knowledge.

Learn more at www.surfline.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Jessica Barnes Green Lee Nettles Kurt Korte Executive Director Executive Director Lead Forecaster P: 252-423-4545 P: 252-473-2138 P: 252-715-3855 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Outer Banks Visitors Bureau

Related Links

http://www.outerbanks.org

