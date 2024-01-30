ViewSonic and Crestron Team Up to Deliver Superior AV Device Management for Customers

Experience Seamless Control and Management Across Multiple Screens

BREA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, today announced an enhanced partnership with Crestron Electronics Inc., a global leader in workplace collaboration technology, to elevate integration convenience across device management. Following the certification of ViewSonic's ViewBoard IFP62 series of interactive displays and CDE30 series of presentation displays on the Crestron Connected® technology platform, the partnership will provide a more accessible and simplified approach to audiovisual technology for onsite and offsite work.

The enhanced partnership between ViewSonic and Crestron enables ease of use and efficient management of audiovisual technology.

"In today's fast-paced and interconnected world, the demand for seamless, centralized management across diverse screens has become more crucial than ever," said Clifford Chen, General Manager of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. "We are excited to increase our collaboration with Crestron, which aims to deliver unparalleled ease of use and efficient solutions. Moreover, the partnership ensures high-security standard control management for our customers."

"ViewSonic's commitment to innovation and quality AV solutions makes them an ideal partner for us," says Bob Bavolacco, Creston's Director of Technology Partner Programs. "The integration of ViewSonic's product into our Crestron Connected® program and the Crestron XiO Cloud® platform represents a significant advancement for our AV management ecosystem. We are excited to see how this collaboration will transform the management of audiovisual environments in business spaces, enhancing both the user experience and operational efficiency."

Adaptable AV Ecosystem Provided by ViewSonic and Crestron

To simplify management and increase adaptability, ViewSonic has developed myViewBoard Manager , a web-based platform allowing quick and efficient centralized management and remote control of ViewSonic's displays. This partnership enables Crestron's customers to swiftly adopt and manage ViewSonic's display solutions, thereby enriching the choices of audiovisual solutions, incorporating the advanced features and functionality of the IFP and CDE series, and meeting the diverse requirements of modern work environments. Simultaneously, for ViewSonic customers, this collaboration enhances the utility of their existing IFP62 series and CDE30 series. It enables seamless incorporation into centralized control systems and ensures improved compatibility with various devices from different brands, all supported by Crestron's platform.

The collaboration combines ViewSonic's visual technology expertise and Crestron's integration prowess. Event hosts and presenters can easily manage their presentation environment using the web-based platform provided by the Crestron XiO Cloud® platform or LAN control platform. This includes switching signals/input sources, adjusting image size and audio volume, or broadcasting public messages, particularly beneficial in large forum spaces with multiple displays. Moreover, the adoption of the XiO Cloud® remote management feature allows IT administrators to effortlessly monitor device status from one location, minimizing downtime and streamlining troubleshooting and maintenance processes.

The initial phase of the partnership focuses on integrating ViewSonic's ViewBoard IFP62 series and CDE30 series, which are widely acclaimed in business environments for facilitating collaborative sessions. Looking ahead, there are plans to encompass a broader range of ViewSonic's offerings in different professional settings to strengthen unified communication capabilities.

