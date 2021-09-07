ViewSonic Announces Exclusive Partnership with Pantone, "ColorPro Talks - The Power of Color"

"ViewSonic ColorPro has always been committed to creating intuitive tools with high color performance. Color has the power to move and affect us and ColorPro sees its importance for creatives, designers, and artists," says Oscar Lin, Head of Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We are pleased and proud to be working with Pantone to host the ColorPro Talks events. We hope to provide creators precise color insights and inspire people all around the world to further evolve their creative process."

"We are excited to build upon our collaboration efforts with ViewSonic to deliver accurate, reliable color for creators and artists all around the world. For Pantone, the ColorPro Talks events are a great opportunity to engage with and educate designers and creatives," says Iain Pike, Director of Licensing at Pantone. "With the increased popularity of Pantone Colors as a means to clearly communicate creative intent, Pantone is delighted to work with ViewSonic to evaluate and license ViewSonic's ColorPro VP2768a model as Pantone Validated."

The second session of ColorPro Talks, taking place in London, United Kingdom will showcase acclaimed photographer Dan Rubin, the creator of Apple's 'Meet the iPhone Photographer' event series and co-founder of The Photographic Journal, Kate O'Neill, a visual artist and co-founder of The Photographic Journal, and Edward Hattenberger, a Color Scientist at X-Rite Pantone. Creative enthusiasts and budding artists can learn about tips and tricks on managing color accuracy, and how to use Pantone® Matching System to express thoughts through color.

Participants will be able to take part in an exclusive lucky draw. The winners will have a chance to get limited-edition Pantone goodies or a Pantone-Validated ViewSonic ColorPro VP2768a monitor.

Pantone and ViewSonic have co-hosted the inaugural ColorPro Talks event in the United States of America on 25 May 2021. The US-based event featured Cliff Cramp, a world-renowned veteran illustrator and visual artist, who has worked on concept pieces for Disney and Star Wars. He shared his expertise on how color influences design, and why accuracy in color matters.

ColorPro Talks – The Power of Color

How to Register:

Register on Eventbrite to receive a ticket to join the in-person event by 8 September 2021 , or the online broadcast event by 16 September 2021 .

Lucky Draw Prizes:

In-person event (9 September 2021)

1. Grand prize: ViewSonic ColorPro™ VP2768a-4K 27" monitor

2. Second prize: Calibrite CC Display Pro

3. Third prize: X-rite ColorChecker Passport Video

4. Fourth prize: Pantone® 2021 Limited Edition Mug

5. Fifth prize: Pantone® 2021 Limited Edition Notebook

6. Sixth prize: Pantone® 2021 Limited Edition Formula Guide

7. Seventh prize: Pantone® 2021 Limited Edition Keychain





Online broadcast event ( 19 September 2021 )

1. Grand prize: ViewSonic ColorPro™ VP2768a 27" monitor

2. Second prize: Calibrite CC Display Pro

3. Third prize: X-rite ColorChecker Passport Photo

4. Fourth prize x2: Pantone® 2021 Limited Edition Mug

5. Fifth prize x2: Pantone® 2021 Limited Edition Notebook

6. Sixth prize x2: Pantone® 2021 Limited Edition Formula Guide

7. Seventh prize x2: Pantone® 2021 Limited Edition Keychain

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

About Pantone®

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone Products and Services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce Pantone Values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

