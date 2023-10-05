ViewSonic Announces New Partnership Deal with Tundra Esports

BREA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp, a leading global provider of visual solutions, has announced an exciting partnership with Tundra Esports, a prominent Esports organization headquartered in the UK. This partnership marks ViewSonic as Tundra Esports' Official Supplier during The International Dota 2 Championships 2023, underscoring ViewSonic's commitment to the gaming community.

Tundra's Dota 2 team, the reigning world champions, secured victory at The International 2022 with a clean 3-0 sweep against the opposing team. Their continued dominance in the DPC WEU Tour 3 solidifies their status as one of the frontrunners entering The International 2023.

The partnership between ViewSonic and Tundra Esports promises to enrich the global gaming community by leveraging ViewSonic's product superiority and Tundra's expansive social network reach. During the prestigious The International Dota 2 Championships 2023, both organizations will co-create exclusive content, showcasing the exceptional features and unmatched performance of ViewSonic monitors, delivering unparalleled value and immersive experiences to audiences worldwide.

Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic, stated, "Our partnership with Tundra Esports exemplifies ViewSonic's unwavering commitment to empowering professional gamers to meet and exceed their esports ambitions. Continuously driven to provide cutting-edge technology and essential features, we are dedicated to consistently delivering innovative, all-inclusive products that cater to the diverse requirements of the gaming community."

ViewSonic designs its gaming monitors to cater to gamers of all skill levels, delivering exceptional performance with lightning-fast speed and captivating visuals. These monitors are equally suitable for hardcore enthusiasts who meticulously construct gaming rigs and casual players who embark on gaming adventures in their leisure time. With attentively tailored features, ViewSonic ensures that every gaming experience is truly exceptional.

Carleton Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of Tundra Esports, said: "We are delighted to welcome ViewSonic as the Official Supplier Partner of our Dota 2 roster. This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for our organizations to showcase the product use of the ViewSonic product line and build valuable touchpoints together. We are looking forward to working with ViewSonic during The International 2023 to bring a lot of exciting moments to our fans."

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a recognized leader in the global visual solutions arena and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. Recognized as an innovator in the industry, ViewSonic is committed to providing a comprehensive range of hardware and software solutions. Includes monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and the myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has solidified its reputation for delivering innovative and reliable solutions across education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets, helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit our website at www.viewsonic.com .

About Tundra Esports

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Tundra was formed in 2019 and soon saw its professional teams win some of the world's biggest esports competitions, among them the Dota 2 International 2022 Championship, 2022 Fortnite EU FNCS Championship and the FIFA ePremier League.

Committed to creating an engaged and dynamic community, Tundra has developed its reputation through an innovative media proposition and partnerships with content creators and brands. In 2022, Tundra Esports posted a 100% increase in subscriber numbers, which grew from 1.6 to 3.2 million. In the meantime, monthly impressions jumped from 5 to 10 million and video views by 200%, with the brand also posting 1.25 billion impressions thanks to the streaming of Esports competitions and the significant growth of its team of talents, which now boasts more than 30 professional players and creatives.

In August 2022 the Dutch football legend and Liverpool Star Virgil Van Dijk joined Tundra as an Ambassador & Shareholder. In March 2023 Tundra further strengthened its partners portfolio by entering into a strategic partnership with the esports department of the legendary French football club PSG.

The team has recorded eight Championship placements in all, most notably in DPC WEU (Dota 2), ePremier League 2022 (FIFA) and FNCS C3 S2 2022 (Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 3 Season 2), with its three teams recording several top-three finishes.

