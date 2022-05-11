ViewSonic Announces the Ten Winners of the United by Play Awards in Celebration of All Types of Gamers

"United by Play was launched to elevate inclusive gaming, to have gamers be involved in what we believed in – that gaming was for everyone. That ethos is reflected in ViewSonic Gaming and how we design the products," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "ViewSonic Gaming consists of two collections: OMNI, crafted for casual gamers, and ELITE, for pro-gamers. It's about giving our customers options to suit their gameplay. Moreover, it's about building a community around gaming, where any player can belong no matter what."

For the United by Play Awards, contestants were invited to submit a memorable gameplay or gaming moment on Instagram. The winning ten were selected by a panel of judges, who are gaming personalities known for their unique gaming styles. Each winner will receive a ViewSonic Gaming monitor – the class-leading ELITE XG320Q for the top three submissions and the award-winning OMNI VX1755 for the next seven.

Top Ten Winners

As part of the campaign, three docufilms were released to showcase how different gamers go beyond the limits of the game and how they turn gaming into a form of art. From New York City to India, each short film features the judges and their takes on gaming their way.

Episode One: The Gallery

Imagine taking your love of photography into alien worlds and fantasy lands but without a single camera. Megan and Leo combined their passion for snapping photos with their love of gaming. Both of them have opened up an entire world of virtual photography – blurring the lines of what the lens can capture.

Episode Two: All Eorzea's A Stage – Tech Rehearsal

It's opening night and the characters of Final Fantasy XIV are putting on a full-scale production of Phantom of the Opera. And this is all possible with Stellazzio Virtual Theater. Kira, Denver, Amanda, and Jessica took their love of live theater into the world of gaming, creating a whole new perspective of how people embrace games.

Episode Three: The Forge

Gaming doesn't have to be stationary. Louis and Jatin took gaming beyond the confines of the screen. By building and inventing tools to recreate the motions and responses within the games they love, both creators took the 2D experience of gaming into a real-life adventure.

