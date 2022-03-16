ViewSonic at BETT 2022: Redefining Openness and Collaboration in EdTech's "New Normal"

"The events of the last few years have truly demonstrated the importance of working and learning together in an ever-more connected world. ViewSonic is committed to making a difference in education and helping the industry succeed in the new normal," said Bonny Cheng, COO of ViewSonic. "This year, we are launching a raft of collaboration solutions and exciting initiatives to build a more open and accessible ecosystem for all. From the students, teachers, education leaders, to our channel partners, we hope to grow together and drive momentum within the industry."

As a leading EdTech solutions provider, ViewSonic's ViewBoard interactive displays and myViewBoard platform are being adopted by educational institutions around the world. At BETT 2022, ViewSonic will showcase its latest product lines. Visitors can experience the innovative ViewBoard 52 Series with a multimedia soundbar, which brings a more immersive learning experience, and the brand new 24" ID2456 touch podium, which digitalizes the podium. Outside the classroom, the 135" All-in-One LED Display LD135-152 is an ideal solution for large venues, like auditoriums and lecture halls. Whereas, the 13" ID1330 pen display and 16" TD1655 portable monitor work together to support teaching and learning anywhere. In addition, ViewSonic will launch its new myViewBoard for iOS and showcase its comprehensive features.

Over the course of the event, ViewSonic will host the EdTech Talks with education and technology experts, featuring presentations across 18 sessions. The sessions will cover a range of topics, including the use of EdTech for teaching STEM, integrating new technologies into existing classrooms, and case studies of schools that created innovative learning spaces.

ViewSonic's Highlights of Showcases at BETT:

Engage students with active in-Class Experiences

Harnessing ViewSonic's EdTech solutions helps teachers better connect with students, whether they're in-person, remote, or both. Attendees will experience how these technologies are geared towards delivering a highly active and intuitive teaching-learning experience - from digital whiteboarding, wireless presentation, content sharing, and group discussions, like puzzles and quizzes.

Enrich with Engaging Learning Content

Bringing classes to life, rich digital content becomes an integrated part of the lesson—rather than simply being an "add-on". Attendees will be able to experience content-focused solutions with tools that help teachers create digital classes efficiently with designed templates, 3D materials and videos, while also saving the files on the cloud for easy access and sharing.

Elevate with Comprehensive Support

ViewSonic also provides advanced tools to bring better insight to shape and administer their unique learning environments. Take myViewBoard Manager, for example, the IT administrators are supported to oversee, control, and troubleshoot their institution's interactive displays remotely, making device management and maintenance more efficient. Through the new-generation of myViewBoard Sens and with the AI technology, it can detect environmental factors such as occupancy rate, temperature, humidity, audience masked and close contact index. As a result, schools and teachers can get more insights to optimize environment for better wellness and safety for quality learning outcomes. Moreover, ViewSonic will kick off a series of programs to assist teachers in developing digital teaching skills with partners.

Visit ViewSonic at BETT 2022, ExCel London, booth No. SF40. To find more info and arrange a meeting with ViewSonic's educational experts at BETT 2022, please visit https://www.viewsonic.com/uk/bett2022.

