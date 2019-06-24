ViewSonic Becomes a Google for Education Partner

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announces that it has become a Google for Education Partner. The ViewSonic myViewBoard™ Classroom platform has become Google for Education certified, signalling the company's official participation in the Google for Education ecosystem and further commitment to the education market.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Google for Education for our efforts in the education segment. This partnership further validates our alignment toward developing complete solutions that deliver concrete benefits in the classroom," said Bonny Cheng, President of Global Product Group at ViewSonic. "Looking ahead, we will continue developing innovative and effective solutions for educators and students alike, and help foster a world where technology in the classroom is the norm, but more importantly, is accessible to as many people as possible."

With its Google for Education Partner status, myViewBoard Classroom joins an educational ecosystem that consists of certified educators, tools, and technologies. Going forward, ViewSonic remains committed to developing meaningful solutions that can help educators and schools better inspire young minds, impart knowledge, and teach practical skills for the digital working environment.

myViewBoard Classroom -- A One-Stop Platform for Educators

myViewBoard Classroom is a dynamic platform that offers educators easy access to their tools, assignments, courses, and documents in one place, with the added bonus of having an open, agnostic, and secure digital whiteboard at their fingertips. Having everything in one place is of tremendous value to educators as it lessens their need to access multiple platforms for teaching and assessment. myViewBoard Classroom is a one-stop shop for preparing, presenting, participating, and performance reviews.

ViewSonic is utilizing its core competencies toward offering education solutions that integrate interactive display (ViewBoard®), with digital whiteboarding software solutions (myViewBoard & myViewBoard Classroom). This pioneering system operates on an open-agnostic philosophy and fully supports Google Classroom and G Suite for Education.

ViewSonic myViewBoard and myViewBoard Classroom will be on showcased at ISTE Philadelphia (June 24-26, booth #2844). For more information, please visit https://www.viewsonic.com/education, https://myviewboard.com.

For further news and information about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, USA in 1987, and with over 46 offices around the world, ViewSonic has been a leading global provider of visual solutions for over 30 years. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic has continuously helped people "see the difference" with a portfolio of products including monitors, commercial displays, ViewBoard interactive flat panels, touch displays, and projectors. Combined with class leading software and services including the innovative hybrid-cloud myViewBoard ecosystem for digital whiteboards, ViewSonic transforms the learning experience for everyone, everywhere.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

SOURCE ViewSonic International Corporation

