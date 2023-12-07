ViewSonic Brings Sustainable Solutions with ViewBoard Interactive Displays

News provided by

ViewSonic

07 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

Empowering Education and Business with Sustainable Interactive Displays

BREA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, unveils its global environmental and social impact strategy centered around its line of interactive displays. As part of its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on the planet, ViewSonic plans to integrate sustainability into the company's devices and solutions.

Continue Reading
ViewSonic ViewBoard - Empowering education and business with sustainable interactive displays
ViewSonic ViewBoard - Empowering education and business with sustainable interactive displays

ViewSonic aims to achieve a 42% reduction in carbon footprint by 2030 and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Other key initiatives within the company's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy include aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals 4, 12, and 15. These goals focus on providing equitable quality education for all, ensuring responsible product life cycles, and promoting the restorative management of ecosystems.

"We believe that technological advancement and environmental stewardship can and must go hand in hand." said Clifford Chen, General Manager of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. " As a leader in the Interactive Display market, this represents a pivotal step towards a more sustainable and responsible future in the technology sector. It's a testament to our unwavering dedication to environmental and social responsibility."

In the pursuit of reducing environmental impact, ViewSonic's series of ViewBoard interactive displays are designed with recycled materials and incorporate energy-saving features. The Carbon Footprint of ViewBoards has fallen by up to 24.43% compared to the previous generation. These interactive displays are registered with EPEAT® and certified by ENERGY STAR® 8.0, signifying that the devices meet high environmental performance criteria for product longevity, circular design, and energy efficiency. Each ViewBoard also comes with a comprehensive report detailing its carbon emissions and overall environmental footprint.

Energy Conservation

Engineered to minimize power consumption without compromising performance, our interactive displays feature various modes designed to reduce carbon footprint. In Energy-Saving Mode, the device automatically powers down when no signal is received for a specific amount of time. After an hour of inactivity, it enters Stand-By Mode through an Eco-mode setting. For scheduled power-on-and-offs, users can customize their preferred times using Manager Advanced. To access more information about the overall power consumption of our devices and for more precise savings, users can utilize ViewSonic's Energy Savings Calculator.

Product Longevity

Prioritizing longevity and serviceability, ViewBoards are designed with a modular and upgradable framework, enabling easy component replacement, and accommodating technological advancements without the need to discard the entire unit. For instance, users can enhance their interactive displays by incorporating a slot-in PC to extend the product lifecycle or accessorize with sensors to reduce overall power consumption.

This forward-thinking approach not only extends the product lifecycle but also fosters a circular economy by encouraging the reuse and repurposing of materials. Through the Recycle and Disposal Program, which allows users to return obsolete devices directly to ViewSonic, we responsibly collect, recycle, and dispose of these devices, minimizing environmental harm and maximizing the reusability of materials for newer models.

Social Impact

ViewSonic will participate in various technology tradeshows, including BETT 2024 in London, United Kingdom, from January 24th to 26th, 2024, and ISE 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, from January 30th to February 2nd. The aim is to raise awareness about sustainable technology in educational institutions and corporate environments. Through this participation, the company hopes to actively engage with these sectors to encourage the adoption of devices that are environmentally conscious, promoting a positive impact on the planet.

For more information about ViewSonic's ethos on sustainability, please visit ViewSonic ESG website.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider, conducting business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, myViewBoard software, and its ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual technology, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

SOURCE ViewSonic

Also from this source

ViewSonic Delivers Advanced RGB Laser Portable Projection with M10

ViewSonic Delivers Advanced RGB Laser Portable Projection with M10

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the M10 portable RGB laser projector, an innovative addition to its...
ViewSonic Announces the Winners of the 4th ColorPro Awards

ViewSonic Announces the Winners of the 4th ColorPro Awards

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, has announced the top 10 winners of the Photography and Videography...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.