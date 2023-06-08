ViewSonic Broadens Laser Projector Lineup with a Smallest and Lightest Model

The LS740HD/W Boasts Innovative Laser Technology that Brings High Brightness in a More Compact Form

BREA, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the industry's most compact laser projectors in their class - the LS740HD/W. This new addition to the Luminous Superior Series lamp-free high brightness projector lineup boasts the latest 3rd generation laser phosphor technology and comes in a smaller and lighter design with higher energy efficiency. It delivers ultra-large, vibrant images of up to 300" and offers enhanced installation flexibility for boardrooms, lecture halls, restaurants, and large event venues.

"We've observed a growing demand for sustainable solutions in both corporate and education segments. Therefore, building upon the success of our LED projectors, we are committed to expanding our lamp-free Luminous Superior series with more accessible and valued solutions," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "The new LS740 series, featuring our revolutionary laser technology, marks a breakthrough with its increased luminous efficiency, leading to greater energy savings and a more compact design. This achievement not only sets a new industry standard but also showcases a balance of advanced light source capabilities and cost-effectiveness."

3rd Gen Laser Phosphor Technology: High Luminous Efficiency and Energy Savings

ViewSonic's Luminous Superior series lamp-free projector solution was born to deliver high brightness with better energy efficiency, extended lifespan, and eco-friendliness. With a comprehensive lineup of LED and laser projectors, it offers a wide range of brightness options, spanning from 2,000 to 6,000 ANSI Lumens, catering to various versatile applications in business and education environments.

With the industry-leading 3rd generation laser phosphor technology, the company optimizes the brightness with better luminous efficiency, resulting in a 20% improvement and enhanced energy savings. This advancement makes the 5,000 ANSI Lumens LS740HD/W an accessible laser projection solution for workplaces, schools, and commercial spaces, delivering bright and vivid images even in large venues with strong ambient light.

Compact & Light Design with Increased Installation Flexibility

The advanced laser technology reduces the LS740HD/W's power consumption without sacrificing brightness The projector is also the most compact laser projector with a size and weight that is nearly 35% less than its predecessor. With a 3kg lightweight and a base measurement (286x216 mm) that is smaller than an A4 size paper, the projector significantly increases the ease of installation and lowers transportation costs.

Besides the compact design, the LS740HD/W offers effortless image adjustment for a range of contexts. Featuring horizontal and vertical keystone correction along with 4 corner adjustments, users can get perfectly proportioned images regardless of whether the projection is from the sides, the top, or the bottom.

For more creative and versatile setups, the projector can freely rotate at any angle vertically to project onto ceilings, walls, or floors. And while in portrait mode, users can turn the projector 90 degrees, supporting applications like projection mapping in commercial spaces or exhibitions to deliver optimal viewing experiences.

In addition, the projector's lamp-free light source offers instant on/off capability and a 30,000-hour long lifespan, eliminating the need for frequent lamp replacement, not only minimizing the frequency of maintenance but also lowering the total cost of ownership. Meanwhile, its advanced cooling design allows 24/7 operation, providing peace of mind for applications that require continuous projection such as in exhibitions or retail stores.

ViewSonic will continue to expand its compact Luminous Superior Series product line later this year by introducing a short throw LS711 series laser projector which delivers a 100" large screen from only 1.1 m away, ideal for immersive edge-blending applications.

